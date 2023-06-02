Former tennis player Mardy Fish couldn't resist poking fun at Novak Djokovic, humorously branding the latter a tennis robot.

Djokovic recently caught the attention of fans and commentators alike with a mysterious chip taped to his chest during his second-round encounter at the 2023 French Open. The chip, about the size of a small bottle cap, sparked curiosity and speculation about its purpose and impact on the Serb's game.

Fish, known for his playful nature and witty remarks, took to Twitter and labeled the third seed a tennis robot.

"Ahhhh, he's a robot. That explains it," Mardy Fish wrote.

Djokovic and Fish crossed paths seven times on the ATP tour, with the Serb emerging victorious on all seven occasions. The 36-year-old showcased his superiority by defeating Fish in two prestigious Masters 1000 finals and also the 2008 Indian Wells and the 2011 Canada Masters.

Even former World No. 1 Jim Courier, who was the commentator for the Serb's match, added to the intrigue surrounding the metal-looking chip, jokingly comparing Djokovic to Iron Man.

When questioned about the chip, the 22-time Grand Slam Champion responded with a playful quip, stating that he was attempting to impersonate Iron Man, his favorite childhood superhero.

“When I was a kid I liked Iron Man a lot, so I try to impersonate Iron Man,” Novak Djokovic said.

However, he later revealed that the chip was part of nanotechnology developed by an Italian company called Tao Technologies.

According to Djokovic, this innovative nanotechnology, activated by sunlight and body heat, helps him deliver his best performance on the court. He referred to it as the 'biggest secret' of his career, attributing his success partly to the benefits provided by the chip.

“My team delivers an incredibly efficient nanotechnology to help me deliver my best on the court, so that’s the biggest secret of my career. If it wasn’t for that, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here,” Novak Djokovic said.

The chip, known as Taopatch® SPORT, consists of layers of nanocrystals that emit photons toward the body, providing various health benefits. The company claims that the nanotechnology is activated by the body's infrared, harnessing the power of light and body heat to enhance well-being.

Novak Djokovic poised to make history at the 2023 French Open

2023 French Open - Day Four: Novak Djokovic

The Serbian tennis maestro finds himself on the cusp of making history at the highly anticipated 2023 French Open. The recent withdrawal of his long-time rival Rafael Nadal has given Djokovic a golden opportunity to secure a remarkable 23rd Grand Slam title in Paris.

Over his career, Djokovic has frequently made deep runs at the French Open, only to be halted by the indomitable Nadal. The Spaniard holds a commanding 8-2 lead over him in their head-to-head clashes at Roland Garros, including their memorable quarter-final encounter last year.

With Nadal absent from this year's competition, Djokovic's confidence is sure to receive a significant boost. His form leading up to the tournament has been less than stellar, with early exits in Monte Carlo and Rome. However, the Serb's unmatched skill and experience make him a formidable force to reckon with.

World No. 1 Carlos Alacaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud are also expected to make deep runs at the claycourt Major.

