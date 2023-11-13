Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | ATP Finals 2023

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will square off against Jannik Sinner in the second group tie of the 2023 ATP Finals on Tuesday (November 14).

The Serb kicked off his title defense with a hard fought 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 win over Holger Rune. He needed more than three hours to get the job done. The victory extended his winning streak to 19 matches as well.

Djokovic also clinched the year-end No. 1 ranking as a result of his win over Rune. He has achieved the feat for a record eighth time and it has ensured him more than 400 weeks at the summit, a remarkable accomplishment.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

The Serb's currently contesting the year-end tournament for top eight players, the ATP Finals. He's the defending champion and won the tournament last year for the first time since 2015.

The World No. 1 had also finished as the runner-up twice in between those years, in 2016 and 2018. He's now aiming to win the title here for the seventh time. A win would put him ahead of Roger Federer, with whom he shares the record at present.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 ATP Finals.

The 24-time Major champion will face World No. 4 Jannik Sinner in his second match of the round-robin stage. He has a perfect winning record against his younger rival, leading him 3-0. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships in straight sets.

Sinner won his previous group tie quite easily as he scored a 6-4, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. Since he won his match in straight sets while the Serb needed three, the 22-year-1old currently sits atop the Green Group.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner match schedule

The two will contest the final match of the day on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Date: November 14, 2023 (USA, Canada & Europe), November 15, 2023 (India & Australia).

Time: Not before 9 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 3 pm ET and 1:30 am IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and India can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The match will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

