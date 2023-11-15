Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | ATP Finals 2023, Round-robin stage

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will take on Hubert Hurkacz in his final match of the group stage at the 2023 ATP Finals on Thursday.

The Serb's title defense started with a hard-fought three set victory over Holger Rune on Sunday. He then faced Jannik Sinner in his next match on Tuesday, but suffered a 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2) defeat.

Djokovic still has a shot at making it past the group stage, but he's in a three-way race against Sinner and Rune. A win would certainly make things easier for him, but still doesn't guarantee him a spot in the last four.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

The Serb is currently contesting the ATP Finals, an elite tournament composed of the season's top eight performers. He has hoisted the winner's trophy six times here, a record he shares with Roger Federer.

The 36-year old won his first title here back in 2008. After that he won four in a row from 2012 to 2015. It took him a while to capture his next title, but he finally did it in 2022. He has also finished as the runner-up twice, coming up short against Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2023 ATP Finals.

The World No. 1 was initially slated to face Stefanos Tsitsipas, but he was forced to withdraw due to an injury. He has now been replaced by Hubert Hurkacz, who was the first alternate.

Hurkacz is in good form at the moment as he won the Shanghai Masters and reached the final of the Swiss Indoors in Basel. He also made it to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters. However, he has lost all six of his prior matches against the Serb, with his most recent defeat coming at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz match schedule

The two are scheduled to play the second match of the day on Centre Court on Thursday.

Date: November 16, 2023.

Time: Not before 7 pm local time, 6 pm GMT, 1 pm ET and 11:30 pm IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and India can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The match will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

