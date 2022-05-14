Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2022 Semifinals

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the 2022 Italian Open on Saturday.

Djokovic continued his quest for a sixth title in Rome with a 7-5, 7-6 (1) win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals. He's yet to drop a set in the tournament so far. The victory also ensured that he'll continue as the World No. 1 and will be the top seed at the French Open as well.

Djokovic previously defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-2 in the third round and Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is currently participating in the Italian Open, an ATP Masters 1000 tournament. He's a five-time champion and has finished as the runner-up six times as well. The Serb's immense success in Rome has seen him notch up a 62-10 win-loss record here.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Casper Ruud at the 2022 Italian Open.

Djokovic's next opponent is World No. 10 Casper Ruud. The Serb has won both of their encounters so far.

Ruud has found considerable success on clay over the last year, but his results leading up to the Italian Open weren't reminiscent of his previous highs. He made it to the third round in Monte-Carlo, the quarterfinals in Barcelona and Munich, and then lost in the second round in Madrid.

Ruud has now scored his best result in quite some time by reaching the semifinals of the Italian Open. After a first-round bye, he defeated Botic van de Zandschulp, Jenson Brooksby and Denis Shapovalov to reach the last four in Rome for the second time in his career.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud match schedule

Djokovic and Ruud's semifinal clash will be the fourth match on Center Court on Saturday, May 14.

Match timing: Not before 7:30 pm local time / 5:30 pm GMT / 1:30 pm ET / 11:00 pm IST.

Date: 14 May 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Italy: The host country will broadcast the tournament live on Sky Italia.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sports18 & Voot.

