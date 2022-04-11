Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 Second Round

Top seed Novak Djokovic will start his quest for a third title at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters against World No. 46 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday.

This is the Serb's second tournament of the season following a quarterfinal loss in Dubai in February. The World No. 1 will hope to gain some much-needed momentum at Monte Carlo ahead of the defense of his Roland Garros crown later this summer.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is playing at the first of the three European clay ATP Masters 1000 events of the season - the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Since the first edition in 1897, the tournament has been held on red clay at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Since 2009, it is the only Masters 1000 tournament to not have a mandatory player commitment.

Djokovic has lifted the trophy at this event twice in the past, in 2013 and 2015.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Djokovic's opponent, 2017 junior Wimbledon champion Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, has made a slow transition to the senior circuit. The Spaniard has a career-high ranking of 32, which he achieved in August last year.

His only other notable accomplishments are reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2021 and the fourth round of the US Open in 2020.

This year, the 22-year-old made the last eight in Doha before arriving in Monte Carlo, where he started his campaign with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Marcos Giron on Sunday.

Fokina clashed with Djokovic twice last year. The Serb thrashed him 6-2, 6-1 at the Rome Masters and then followed it up with a 6-3, 6-1 win at the Tokyo Olympics.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina match schedule

Djokovic and Fokina will play the third match of the day on Court Rainier III. The match is expected to start at around 3 pm local time.

Match timing: Approx. 9 am EST / 1:00 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST.

Date: 12 April 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English).

India: Fans in India can catch the action live on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

