Novak Djokovic's next tournament: Opponents, venue and match schedule | Adelaide International 1

Novak Djokovic had a stellar end to his 2022 season despite starting his campaign on a rough note. The Serb did not participate in the Australian Open owing to visa restrictions and therefore had to wait until late February to begin his season. He reached the quarterfinals of the French Open but could not proceed further as he lost to Rafael Nadal.

The former World No. 1 slowly started to get back to his usual form in the second half of the season as he went on to comprehensively conquer the Wimbledon Championships, the Watergen Open and the Astana Open.

Djokovic wrapped up the year by outclassing Casper Ruud in straight sets to clinch the ATP Finals title. The 21-time Grand Slam champion has since been putting in the work for the upcoming season. Having recently played in the World Tennis League, an exhibition tournament in Dubai, he will now have a few days off before commencing the first tournament of the 2023 season in early January.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing next?

The Serbian will next play in the Adelaide International 1 which is set to commence on January 1 with the qualifying rounds to be held on December 31, 2022. The tournament will take place at the Memorial Drive Tennis Center in Adelaide and will conclude on January 8.

Schedule of the tournament:

Here is the schedule for the Adelaide International 1:

Sunday, January 1: Round 1 - Day session (11:00 ACST)

Monday, January 2: Round 1 - Day session (11:00 ACST) and Night session (18:30 ACST)

Tuesday, January 3: Round 1 - Day session (11:00 ACST) and Night session (18:30 ACST)

Wednesday, January 4: Round 2 - Day session (11:00 ACST) and Night session (18:30 ACST)

Thursday, January 5: Round 2 - Day session (11:00 ACST) and Night session (18:30 ACST)

Friday, January 6: Quarterfinals - Day session (12:00 ACST) and Night session (18:30 ACST)

Saturday, January 7: Semifinals - Day session (12:00 ACST) and Night session (18:30 ACST)

Sunday, January 8: Finals - Evening session (14:00 ACST)

Who will Novak Djokovic play against?

Novak Djokovic in action at the World Tennis League

A complete fixture of round 1 of the tournament will only be released after the results of the qualifying round are out.

Djokovic will play in the hard court tournament in Adelaide as he joins top players from the ATP tour, including the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner.

