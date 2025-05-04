Novak Djokovic's "perfect resume" compared to Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer impresses Boris Becker

Novak Djokovic caught the attention of Boris Becker due to his impressive resume and hence was picked by him over the Serb's contemporaries, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The resume consisted of an overview of the three greatest tennis players' significant achievements that they have made throughout their careers.
A six-time Grand Slam champion himself, Becker has shared great dynamics with all three of them but most notably with Djokovic. The German joined his coaching team in 2013 and has helped him not only maintain the No. 1 rank for consecutive years in 2014 and 2015 but also was with him when he won six Grand Slam titles and completed a Career Grand Slam, before announcing their split in 2016.
Despite their professional split, the two have shown nothing but appreciation for each other on the public forum. On Sunday (May 4), Becker took to X to share a post that listed out the titles won by Djokovic, Nadal and Federer with the caption:
"Everyone has missing pieces in their resume. Everyone except Novak Djokovic."
To this, Becker wrote lauding Djokovic of his perfection after winning titles in every notable tournament, whereas Nadal and Federer have missed some.
"That’s what I call a perfect Resume …"
The German had also referred to Novak Djokovic as his brother and praised him for his work ethic numerous times.
"Novak Djokovic is my brother": Boris Becker
In an interview with Laureus in 2023, Boris Becker referred to Novak Djokovic as one of his very own and said that their relationship only grew stronger after their professional split in 2016.
"Novak Djokovic is my brother from another mother. We call each other ‘family’ and that’s as close as you can be. I got to know Novak on and off the court during my three-year spell as his coach between 2013 and 2016, and since then our relationship has only become stronger," he said.
Becker added how the Serb is much more than the mechanical tennis player that people perceive him to be outside of the court and even praised him for having a good heart.
"I have seen the way he is with his family and friends. His sense of humour. I have seen the important work he does- together with his wife, Jelena – on his foundation. I have seen much more than the technical, machine-like guy we all see on court. I got to see his heart – and it’s a good one," he stated.
Becker joining Djokovic's coaching team in 2013 helped him develop a champion's mentality, which is something that still continues to drive him.
