Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil founded the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) in 2019 to advocate for the players' best interests and tackle the inadequacies of the current system governed by the ATP, WTA, and ITF.

In line with the organization's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by tennis players, the PTPA has taken a stance on the controversial decision of the Madrid Open to prevent the women's doubles finalists from delivering speeches during the presentation ceremony.

Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-4 to clinch the Madrid Open women's doubles title. However, in an unusual departure from customary practice, the Madrid Open denied the women's doubles finalists the opportunity to deliver speeches during the presentation ceremony. Contrarily, the men's doubles champions Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov had the opportunity to address the audience following their victory.

When asked to comment on the matter the Madrid Open organizers declined to provide any comment or explanation regarding their decision.

"The tournament will not comment on the matter," the tournament organizers said.

In a statement to BBC Sport, the executive director of the Djokovic founded PTPA, Ahmad Nassar condemned the Madrid Open organizers for refusing to address and correct their decision to silence the women's doubles finalists.

"Any interference with this is inexcusable. The entire tennis establishment dropped the ball by not addressing and correcting the inexplicable decision to silence Victoria, Beatriz, Jessica and Coco."

Jessica Pegula, Victoria Azarenka and Coco Gauff have each spoken out against the tournament's decsion to prevent them from making speeches during the presentation ceremony.

WTA Players' Council member Pegula stated that the council would address the mismanagement by the tournament.

“I wish they could have handled it in a more mature, professional way. That's not what happened,” she said. “These problems cannot happen again and this needs to be changed. We'll definitely have that conversation with them. ”

Novak Djokovic will face Tomas Martin Etcheverry to begin title defense at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic won the 2022 Italian Open

After pulling out of the Madrid Masters, Novak Djokovic will make his return to the tennis court at the Italian Open. Following a bye in the first round, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will take on Tomas Martin Etcheverry to begin his title defense in Rome.

In 2022, the Serb won his sixth Italian Open title after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6(5) in the final. He did not lose a single set en route to his record-extending 38th ATP Masters 1000 title.

Djokovic currently holds a 17-3 win/loss record for the season with two titles to his name, including the 2023 Australian Open title.

