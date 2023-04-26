Novak Djokovic's eight-year-old son Stefan was full of praise for his father after he was recently asked to write an essay on 'My Hero' in school. The note included references to the player's biggest rivals — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

By the end of 2010, Federer and Nadal, with 16 and nine Grand Slam titles respectively, stood out as the two most dominant players on the ATP tour.

The Serb, who had won only one Major by then, quickly turned things around in 2011 as he made significant changes to his lifestyle, adapting to a gluten-free diet. Since the beginning of 2011, the World No. 1 has accumulated 21 Grand Slams while the Spaniard has won 13 and the Swiss icon (now retired) has won four.

Stefan, who will turn nine in October, mentioned all the Big 3 members in his adorable essay and added that his father taught him to be persistent.

"In the old days, when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were still either No.1 or No.2 in the world, my dad by the name of Novak Djokovic came along," Stefan wrote. "And that's how I got my last name. He was born on May 22, 1987. Aaaah, I forgot something. I am Stefan Djokovic, his son. He inspired me to be persistent and to play tennis well."

The 10-time Australian Open champion was barred from playing in the tournament last year due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19, and Nadal won his second title in Melbourne. In an interview with the BBC at the time, the 35-year-old Serb revealed how Stefan cheered for the Spaniard in the final.

"My wife was cheering for [Daniil] Medvedev, my son was cheering for Nadal. For every point that Rafa made, Stefan was jumping around and fist-bumping like Rafa. He said, 'I would really like to take a photo with Rafa'," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic willing to help his son with tennis

Wimbledon 2022

During the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Stefan and Novak Djokovic were seen practicing together on the courts before the World No. 1 remarked that his son was "in love" with tennis.

“He's in love with tennis right now. It was fully his own desire to really pursue tennis. So of course I'm going to be there for him. I never force him to be on the tennis court, but if he wants, I try to always make myself ready to be there and play with him," the Serb said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, meanwhile, has withdrawn from the 2023 Madrid Open and is expected to return for the Masters 1000 event in Rome, beginning on May 10.

