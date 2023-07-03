Novak Djokovic’s son Stefan recently joined his father during his training session at Wimbledon.

The 23-time Grand Slam Champion is gearing up to make his 19th appearance at the prestigious grasscourt Major. Seeded second, he will kick off his campaign against World No. 67 Pedro Cachin on Monday.

Djokovic's son Stefan, who is often seen supporting his father during matches, provided a helping hand to the Serb during practice. The seven-year-old was spotted acting as a ball boy for his father as well as indulging in group activities alongside his team on court.

Stefan is known to be a huge tennis lover and has already started his training at a young age. In a recent interview, Novak Djokovic expressed his joy and spoke about the importance of Stefan enjoying the game without any pressure.

“He's in love with tennis right now. It was fully his own desire to really pursue tennis. So of course I'm going to be there for him. I never force him to be on the tennis court, but if he wants, I try to always make myself ready to be there and play with him,” Novak Djokovic said

Djokovic also appreciated the youthful energy and enthusiasm Stefan brings, which allows him to reconnect with his own inner child on the court. He tends to finds inspiration from his son's presence around him and their shared love for the game.

"He was showing me forehands and backhands, how he's going to move tomorrow, kind of shadowing, playing shadow tennis," he said. "I try to take that energy, childish energy, and fuel my inner child because I tend to forget about my inner child a lot. Everything is so serious. It's your profession. It's your job," Novak Djokovic said

At the 2023 Australian Open, Djokovic also mentioned in an interview that his son eagerly waits to watch him compete and supports him completely during matches.

“He’s enjoying himself. The important thing is he’s loving what he’s doing. He loves tennis. He wants to watch every single match. Whenever I’m at home there’s no tennis break for me because I play with him every day and it is the most beautiful thing I could experience in my life,” spoke Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic: "When I enter the Centre Court at Wimbledon, I guess it just awakens something in me"

Novak Djokovic enters the 2023 Wimbledon Championships with the opportunity to win a record 24th Grand Slam title and equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles.

After breaking his tie with Rafael Nadal for the most men's singles Major titles by winning the 2023 French Open, the Serb will be the overwhelming favorite to defend his title at SW19 this fortnight.

At a press conference prior to the start of the tournament, Djokovic was asked if the grass surface has best showcased his development as a tennis player to date. The 23-time Grand Slam champion responded that while it takes more time to adapt to the surface than any other, he has done so very quickly, as evidenced by his results.

"It does take time - more than any other surface - to really get used to it. But I think in the probably last 10 years of my career, I've adapted very quickly to the surface. I think the results here are a testament to that," he said

The Serb further stated that the Center Court at the All England Club awakens something in him that allows him to perform at a very high level.

I don't know. When I enter the Centre Court [at Wimbledon], I guess it just awakens something in me and I'm able to perform at a very high level," Djokovic said.

