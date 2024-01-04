Former Australian player John Alexander has stated that Novak Djokovic's strategic use of injury timeouts casts a shadow on his greatness.

During his United Cup tie against Jiri Lehecka on Tuesday, January 2, Djokovic, after losing the first set, took a medical timeout to get some treatment on his wrist. He eventually bounced back to win 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1 and helped Serbia qualify for the quarterfinals.

Over the years, Djokovic has arguably, at times, used medical timeouts as a tactic rather than a necessity, notably in the 2016 US Open final against Stan Wawrinka and the 2020 Australian Open final against Dominic Thiem.

Former World No. 8 John Alexander has questioned the 36-year-old's legacy thanks to the way he has used medical timeouts throughout his career.

"The injury timeouts — if there is a question mark over his greatness in his entire career, it's the way he has, in many people's minds, strategically used injury timeouts," he said. (ABC Tennis Podcast via ABC News)

"After the loss of the second set, take an injury timeout to have his wrist massaged for some five minutes, breaking the opponent's concentration, maybe having thoughts entering into his opponent's head 'gee maybe he'll default, I'm all over for the night'. Then he picks himself up, wins the next five games, wins that third set 6-1," he added.

Alexander, 72, further stated that he agrees with his friends over Djokovic faking injuries as a tactic.

"I have to say at this point I agree with many of my friends who say if they don't see blood they don't believe there's an injury," he expressed.

John Alexander calls for medical timeout rules to be changed following Novak Djokovic's win against Jiri Lehecka

Novak Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam champion.

John Alexander has called for the rules governing how medical timeouts are used in tennis need to be changed, in the aftermath of Novak Djokovic's win against Jiri Lehecka.

"I think when players so routinely are taking advantage of these rules and so obviously using them strategically to have an advantage tactically over their opponent, these rules need to be looked at a little bit more," he opined.

Alexander further said that Djokovic will now enter the Australian Open under an injury cloud, which he speculated might be something the Serbian needs psychologically to do well in the season's first Grand Slam.

"He's entering the Australian Open as he did last year, under the cloud of injury, maybe that's what he needs psychologically to do his best," he added.

