Novak Djokovic's US Open situation mentioned during White House press briefing

Novak Djokovic's entry restriction into the United States owing to his unvaccinated status was discussed during a press briefing at the White House this week. The Serbian tennis superstar withdrew from the ongoing US Open late last week after he was convinced that he would not be able to enter the country in time for the tournament due to the vaccine mandate.

One of the reporters in attendance during the White House briefing posed a question to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about "a world-class tennis player" being unable to enter the country as an unvaccinated non-citizen.

Upon receiving clarification from the reporter that the query was regarding Djokovic, Jean-Pierre clarified that visa details cannot be shared due to visa records being confidential under US law.

Djokovic's US Open build-up saw him miss all hardcourt tournaments as he continues to remain unvaccinated. He missed the Citi Open and the Cincinnati Open in the United States and also could not enter the Canadian Open due to the vaccine mandate being applicable in Canada as well.

On the day of the 2022 US Open draw, the 21-time Grand Slam singles champion announced his withdrawal just a couple of hours before the draw was to be made.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!" Novak Djokovic wrote on Twitter.

The Serbian player's next appearance on tour is expected to be a Davis Cup tie for his home country, scheduled soon after the conclusion of the US Open. He will then join Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Casper Ruud in Team Europe's bid for a fifth Laver Cup title.

"He doesn't want to live in USA, he wants to just play the tennis tournament" - Daniil Medvedev on Novak Djokovic's US Open absence

2021 US Open - Day 14

After getting off to a great start at the 2022 US Open, World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev spoke about Novak Djokovic's absence from the tournament. Medvedev, who defeated Djokovic to win the US Open title last year, questioned the rules and regulations that led to the Serbian player's eventual absence from the tournament.

"He couldn't come in the country for whatever reason, different laws," Medvedev said in a press conference after his first-round win. "We can say does this law make sense? Because Americans can come back without the vaccine. Novak cannot come here, and he doesn't want to live in USA. He wants to just play the tennis tournament and come back home to Serbia."

Meanwhile, Djokovic is set to participate in another tournament in a busy September post the US Open. After the Laver Cup, the Serbian player will play in the Tel Aviv Open, which begins on September 26, a day after the Laver Cup concludes.

The ATP 250 tournament in Tel Aviv was last held in 1996 and returns this year as part of a one-year license issued by the ATP which sees a few new tournaments being added to the calendar in light of the cancelation of tournaments in China.

