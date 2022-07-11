"You are creating a very judgmental narrative that fits your agenda, he is simply choosing what’s best for his body" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena defends Wimbledon champ from "anti-vax poster boy" tag

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena called out tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg for tagging the newly crowned Wimbledon champion as an "anti-vax poster boy" in a tweet.

Djokovic, who captured his seventh title at the grass-court Major and 21st Grand Slam trophy overall, might have to wait until next year to tie Rafael Nadal's Major tally as his unvaccinated status will prevent him from playing at the US Open.

Currently, the US requires non-citizen and non-immigrant travelers who wish to enter the country to be vaccinated.

Jelena slammed Rothenberg for putting forth a "judgmental narrative" and said her husband is "simply choosing what's best for his body."

"You are creating a very judgmental narrative that fits your agenda. He is simply choosing what’s best for his body. If he is not playing because of making that choice, he is fine with it," said Jelena Djokovic in response to Rothenberg's tweet.

Minutes after Djokovic lifted his Wimbledon trophy, Rothenberg took to Twitter to say the Serb had won his last Slam of the year.

"Unless there is a swift change in US immigration law, #Wimbledon will be Djokovic’s last Grand Slam event of the year," he wrote.

US requires vaccination for foreigners to enter, and Djokovic has firmly said he has ruled out getting vaccinated, entrenching himself as an anti-vax posterboy," he added.

Djokovic's wife did not take it lightly, responding to the tweet four hours later.

"Excuse me. Just making sure that it is noted that YOU tagged him as antivax poster boy for whatever reason you have. He simply responded what HIS body choice is," she wrote.

"I understand that it's his choice, but I also am saying that his decision to be so firmly against the vaccines that it limits his ability to play tournaments has made him, unwittingly or not, into a huge icon of the anti-vax movement. I saw this very clearly during Australia," Rothenberg reponded.

The back-and-forth did not end there as Rothenberg had a few more words to say.

"I can accept judgmental," he tweeted.

I believe every citizen, especially public figures, had a duty to act responsibly with public health actions and messaging during the pandemic, and as someone who has covered Novak as the influential champion he is, he repeatedly disappointed me deeply," he added.

"Thank you for sharing your beliefs. I hope you don’t get judged for them. Or become a poster boy for hatred and bullying. You never know," Jelena shot back.

You are also [an] influential figure, please don’t continuously disappoint. Unless that’s your role," she added.

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena celebrate 8th anniversary on Wimbledon final day

It's a double celebration for Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena

Novak Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam trophy on Sunday, but he had one more reason to celebrate – his eighth wedding anniversary with wife Jelena.

Djokovic spoke about his anniversary during his post-match interview with 1976 French Open champ and retiring TV presenter Sue Barker, whom he thanked for reminding him.

"I'm going to buy you flowers after this. You keep reminding me of things I would be in big trouble if I forgot," said Novak Djokovic.

Hours before the Championship match, Jelena, who watched the match from the stands together with daughter Tara, posted photos with Novak Djokovic and their family on Instagram.

"8 years married out of 17 years of growing up together #nottoobad #nevergettingold #love," she captioned her post.

