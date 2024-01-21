Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena expresses admiration for Serb's intense gym workout at Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, expressed her admiration for the Serb's rigorous gym workout during the 2024 Australian Open.

Djokovic has had a brilliant start to his 2024 season. He kicked off his campaign at the Melbourne Slam with a victory over qualifier Dino Prizmic, winning 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted just over four hours. This match also marked the longest first-round match of his Grand Slam career.

In the second round, the 10-time Australian Open champion defeated home favorite, Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3. This win not only extended the 24-time Grand Slam champion's unbeaten streak to 30 matches at the Australian Open but also allowed him to equal Serena Williams' record for the most victories at the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

In the third round, which also marked his 100th Australian Open match, the World No. 1 defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2) in two hours and 28 minutes. Following his win over Martin Etcheverry, the official social media handle of the Australian Open shared a video of Novak Djokovic's gym workout session.

The Serb's wife, Jelena took to social media (Instagram) to re-share the video and wrote:

"Ouch 😍 😍 😍 😍 ."

Jelena's Instagram story

Djokovic defeated Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round in straight sets and will now face either Taylor Fritz or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

Martina Navratilova on Novak Djokovic: "To win that much after thirty is just impressive"

Australian Open 2024

During a recent Tennis Channel podcast, Martina Navratilova expressed her admiration for Novak Djokovic, calling him a "constant professional" while attributing that mindset to his former coach, Jelena Gencic.

According to Navratilova, the Serb's relentless desire to win, even after the age of 30, is "impressive."

“He is the constant professional and I think he had the mindset and he had the great coach Jelena, and other coaches that came after her. So he had all the basics covered from a very early age and he's still trying to get better and that's a scary thought, but to win that much after thirty is just impressive," Navratilova said (at 34:00).

The 18-time Grand Slam champion expressed that people generally experience a decline in performance after turning 30. However, this does not appear to be the situation for Novak Djokovic.

"I don't care what happened before thirty, you're just built from another DNA because things get harder, you slow down and Novak hasn't slowed down yet,” Martina Navratilova added.

