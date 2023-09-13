Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena looks back on "rollercoaster" ride since the Serb's first-ever title in 2006

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently reacted to a throwback video of the Serb's first career title at the 2006 Dutch Open.

Last week, the Serb won his 24th Grand Slam title in New York in emphatic fashion, defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the 2023 US Open final.

To celebrate the occasion, the ATP Tour's X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a video of the 36-year-old winning the first title of his professional career back in 2006. The video showcased Djokovic playing the championship point at the Dutch Open in Amersfoort against Chile's Nicolas Massu.

After his older opponent sent a forehand long, the then-teenager dropped to his knees in joy. The Serb then shared a warm embrace with Massu at the net, following which he looked up to the sky and proceeded to pump his fist in celebration.

The camera then shifted to his then girlfriend Jelena and coach Marian Vajda. Both of them, along with the Dutch crowd, gave a standing ovation to him.

The video evoked old memories for Jelena, who is now Djokovic's wife. She inferred on X that it had been an amazing experience for her to be by her husband's side during his historical journey, adding a bunch of emojis to convey her feelings.

Expand Tweet

The World No. 1, meanwhile, has arrived in Valencia to join Team Serbia ahead of its Davis Cup Finals group stage matches against Spain and Czech Republic.

He was absent from his country's first tie against South Korea on Tuesday (12 September), a match they won by a score of 3-0.

Novak Djokovic won his career's first Major title at the Australian Open 2008

Novak Djokovic speaks during the 2008 Australian Open trophy ceremony

After winning the first ATP title of his career at the 2006 Dutch Open at the age of 19 years and 61 days, Novak Djokovic was in his element throughout the entire week, not dropping a single set in his five matches.

The Serb followed his run at the ATP 250 tournament with another title at Metz later in the season.

The teenager had an even better year in 2007, which saw him reach his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open and reign supreme at the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Miami and Toronto.

The following year, he solidified his position as a top player by winning his first Major title at the 2008 Australian Open. The rest, as they say, is history.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis