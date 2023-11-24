Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena reacts to 96-year-old fan's message to Serb on reaching 400 weeks as World No. 1

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently reacted to a heartwarming message from a 96-year-old fan congratulating the Serb on his achievement of reaching 400 weeks as the World No. 1.

Djokovic recently won the 2023 ATP Finals title, which ensured that he would spend at least 400 weeks at the top of the world rankings. The 24-time Grand Slam champion defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in the championship match.

This win not only secured Novak Djokovic his record-breaking seventh Finals title but also guaranteed his eighth year-end No. 1 ranking, all of which have come in the last 13 seasons. He is now two year-end No. 1 finishes ahead of Pete Sampras' record.

The Serb had already surpassed Roger Federer's 310-week record in 2021, then setting a record for the most weeks at No. 1 by a male player. In February this year, he broke Steffi Graf's long-standing record of being World No. 1 for 377 weeks.

Recently, a fan took to social media to share a video featuring their 96-year-old aunt, who also happens to be a supporter of Djokovic. In the video, the latter congratulates the 36-year-old for his incredible achievement of spending 400 weeks as the World No. 1 and says the honor is "well-deserved."

"Hello Novak! I'm very happy to be doing this and congratulations. This honour is well-deserved. I treasure the day when I met you and had my photograph taken with you and it's been a great joy for me and I hope to meet again another time please. God Bless," the fan said.

The World No. 1's wife, Jelena, was delighted to see the video. She took to social media and expressed her joy, writing:

"Awwww melts my heart! Bless her ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ "

Novak Djokovic on his hopes of winning an Olympic medal in Paris: "It is definitely one of the major goals for next year"

Djokovic at the Davis Cup

In a press conference following his win over Jannik Sinner in the ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic was asked about his aspirations for the 2024 season.

The Serb expressed his wishes to achieve two significant feats: winning an Olympic medal and clinching all four Grand Slam titles. The Serb has not won an Olympic medal since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he took home Bronze.

Djokovic also acknowledged the "congested schedule" he has to endure, which involves competing on various surfaces throughout the year. He stated that he recognizes the "demanding" and "challenging" nature of this period.

However, the Serb said that he will be looking to overcome these obstacles to try and win a Golden Slam, something only Steffi Graf has done to date.

"It is [Olympic win] definitely one of the major goals for next year, other than Grand Slams. It's going to be very congested schedule with going from the slowest to the fastest surface in sport back to the slowest. Clay, grass, clay, then hard court. Obviously that's a very demanding, challenging stretch of the year," he said.

Djokovic defeated America's James Blake, 6–3, 7–6(4) in the bronze medal match at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and won Serbia their first Olympic tennis medal.

