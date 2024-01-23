Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena reacts to fan giving love & support to "kind, humble" Serb as he chases 25th Grand Slam at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena was delighted to see the fan support the Serb has been receiving at the ongoing 2024 Australian Open.

Djokovic has advanced to his 11th semifinal at the Australian Open. The Serb earned victories over Dino Prizmic, Alexei Popyrin, Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Adrian Mannarino before defeating Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal.

Ahead of his match, Djokovic received special wishes from a fan who was present in Melbourne Park alongside other supporters. The fan highlighted the World No. 1’s virtues while backing him to win a record 25th Major at the hardcourt Slam and giving ‘all the love and support.’

“He’s just so kind, humble. He gets back to fans. He’s a great player; very intelligent. We love everything about him. We’re here to support him. And go Novak! You’re gonna get number 25, fantastic,” the fan said as per the ‘Today’ show.

“We love him. We’ve been to Serbia. We’re crazy fans. There’s a whole group of people around the world that support him. And we want to give him all the love and support and energy he needs to win. Go Novak, we love you! All the way to the top, number 25,” he added.

Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena, who previously revealed that she won’t be able to join the Serb at the Australian Open, expressed her joy at the support shown with the use of emojis.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic discusses Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev’s late start in Australian Open QF: "I'm sure that they are not happy"

Novak Djokovic pictured with fans at the 2024 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will next face either Jannik Sinner or Andrey Rublev in the semifinal as he bids for an 11th Australian Open title. He secured his place in the last eight after a three-hour and 45-minute-long day-session match against Taylor Fritz on Tuesday, January 23.

The duo’s match started late due to a lengthy quarterfinal clash between Coco Gauff and Marta Kostyuk earlier in the day. Following the Serb's match, fellow defending champion Aryna Sabalenka took the court against Barbora Krejcikova. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev’s match was scheduled for just after 8 pm local time, but started only after 10:30 pm due to the previous delays.

The winner of Sinner and Rublev is set to play against Djokovic in the semifinal.

The Serb weighed in on the situation and discussed whether he saw their delay as a personal advantage.

“What kind of advantage will I have? We have two days. It's not much of an advantage that I see there,” he said in his post-match press conference.

The Australian Open men’s semifinals will be held on Friday, January 26. Thus, both winners from the top half of the draw would get two days to prepare for the match.

“We are playing semifinals on Friday, so plenty of time for whoever wins that match tonight to recover,” he added. “I think that's plenty of time to get a good sleep and recover.”

The 36-year-old, however, admitted that the situation was not ideal.

“Not ideal, obviously not great for Sinner and Rublev. I'm sure that they are not happy with a potential start of whatever.”

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis