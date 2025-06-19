Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena receives big surprise from daughter Tara on her 39th birthday

Novak Djokovic is taking time out, as he prepares for yet another assault on the Wimbledon title, and is celebrating his wife Jelena's 39th birthday. The irrepressible Serb will seek his eighth trophy at the All-England Club, which would equal Roger Federer's record haul.

Now 38, Djokovic's career is winding down. After 24 Major titles and 100 ATP tour wins, he has cemented his place as one of the greatest players ever to grace the game. A big part of his success, however, has been his long-term relationship and marriage to Jelena. The couple started dating in 2005 and were married in 2014. They have two children, Stefan, who is 11, and Tara, who is seven.

Novak and Jelena shared their family photos of Jelena's 39th birthday celebrations on their Instagram stories. The tennis legend simply posted an image of the family wearing party hats and posed behind a giant birthday cake, with a couple of love heart emojis.

Trending

Novak Djokovic IG Story | Source: Novak Djokovic Instagram/@djokernole

Jelena Djokovic's post offered up a little more information. She revealed that her daughter Tara baked the cake, captioning the image:

"The one where Jelena celebrates her birthday, and Tara makes her a cake."

In addition to his eighth Wimbledon tilt, Djokovic is also attempting to extend his record of 24 Grand Slam wins. It has been two years since his last Major victory, and three since he lifted the Wimbledon trophy in 2022.

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena have been together throughout his extraordinary career

2023 French Open - Day Fifteen - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena were childhood sweethearts and have experienced the highs and lows of professional tennis together. She was once a professional model, but now she is the director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

Last year, Jelena gave an interview to Heart.co.uk and talked about the pressures of being a tennis legend's wife:

“At first, the experience does not alarm you because it can bring you some difficulties. We look at public figures and think that kind of publicity is okay. But as time goes on, you lack anonymity, you lack the privacy to be able to do whatever you like at any time, in any situation. I try to resist all these expectations to always be myself and for Novak to be able to be himself."

Djokovic's tennis career is drawing to a close. Regardless of his Wimbledon result this year, he has made an indelible mark on world tennis over a 22-year career at the top of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins