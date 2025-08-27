Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shows her love from afar as Serb trains hard to continue quest for his 25th Slam at US Open

Novak Djokovic received his wife Jelena's love online as he hit the practice courts at the 2025 US Open. The Serb is eyeing a historic 25th Grand Slam and his fourth US Open trophy.
Djokovic clashed with Learner Tien in the opening round. Apart from a slightly shaky second set where he struggled physically, the former World No. 1 closed the match 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 in his favor. He will next face Zachary Svajda in the second round.
In a short clip on Instagram, Djokovic can be seen walking towards the practice courts escorted by a tournament official. While the camera remained focused on him, a crowd could be heard cheering and chanting his name in the background. The clip closes with Novak Djokovic greeting and shaking hands with others waiting for the practice court gates to open.
The clip caught Jelena Djokovic's attention, who has yet to join her husband in New York.
"❤️" Jelena Djokovic reacted to the clip on Instagram.
While the 24-time Grand Slam champion maintains his competitive edge on court, he balances it by prioritizing his family life. He skipped the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Masters to spend time with them and is now competing at the US Open directly after Wimbledon.
Novak Djokovic credits his wife Jelena as an "incredible partner" for keeping his tennis journey going
Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are college sweethearts who have been together since they were 18 and 19 years old, respectively. They tied the knot in 2014, the year Djokovic won the second of his 24 Grand Slam trophies. Eleven years later, their family has grown with son Stefan and daughter Tara.
In an episode of the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Djokovic shared that his wife was one of the few people who challenged and grounded him.
"She is probably the only one in my life other than my brothers or my one or two friends who is able to tell me things I maybe don't want to hear, and really challenge my ideas, challenge my thoughts, challenge my decisions and often times her insticts or intuition was correct and mine wasn't [laughs]," (1:50:34 onwards).
Djokovic took a more serious tone to highlight the importance of his wife's support.
"Jokes aside, she has been (an) incredible partner in this whole journey, professionally, privately, emotionally, romantically, as a parent as well. So I still play at this level, it's also because of the support she is giving to our family back home," he added.
He continued to share an emotional message for his wife and touched on various other topics, including his on-court challenges and working on his mental strength in the two-hour episode.
