"Novak Djokovic is a selfless and generous person" - Marion Bartoli lauds how the Serb wants to "defend the interests of lower-ranked players"

Marion Bartoli has spoken of the generosity and intelligence of Novak Djokovic, while suggesting many do not believe the Serb possesses these qualities. The 2013 Wimbledon champion also declared that while Djokovic expresses the "image of a killer" on the court, he is not like this in life.

Djokovic founded the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) along with fellow ATP player Vasek Pospisil during the 2020 US Open.

The World No. 1 formed the group to help lower-ranked players by ensuring fairer distribution of prize money, among other things. The association represents singles players in the top 500, and doubles players in the top 200.

"After today’s successful meeting, we are excited to announce the beginning of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA)," Djokovic captioned in an Instagram post in August 2020. "The first player only association in tennis since 1972."

In a recent interview with We Love Tennis, Bartoli applauded Djokovic's character while referencing how he wants to help lower-ranked players, alluding to his work with the PTPA.

"I know Novak very well," Bartoli said. "Contrary to popular belief, Novak is a selfless and generous person, but also extremely intelligent. Novak's approach is not to create a counter-power or to exert pressure. He just wants to defend the interests of the little ones (lower-ranked players), allow them to earn more money, to have more means."

During the interview, Marion Bartoli further portrayed Novak Djokovic as selfless and asserted that the 34-year-old's on-court intensity does not reflect who he is off the court.

"Novak is a person who is deeply oriented towards others," Bartoli explained. "On the court, he conveys the image of a killer, but in life he is not and he often sees beyond his own interests. It is a reality that must be evoked and emphasized."

Djokovic's 2021 season ended last week when Serbia lost to Croatia in the semifinals of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals. The World No. 1 won five titles this year, including three Majors — the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

