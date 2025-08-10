Novak Djokovic shows first positive signs about US Open participation amid family vacation & tennis absence

Novak Djokovic was spotted practicing on the court before he enters the North American swing in the final lap at the US Open. Djokovic has been playing a reduced ATP Tour schedule, having last competed at Wimbledon.Djokovic, at 38, has broken the most records and amassed the most Grand Slams in tennis history, and he has no plan to stop yet. However, the Serb has suffered a couple of injuries this year, exiting the Australian Open semifinal midway through due to a torn hamstring and sustaining a groin injury during the quarterfinals against Flavio Cobolli at Wimbledon.Following the grass-court major, the 24-time Grand Slam titlist withdrew from the Citi Open, the Canadian Open, and Cincinnati, extending his period of relative rest before he bids for his 25th Grand Slam win at Flushing Meadows.As per a recent video shared by a sports journalist, he was seen practicing on the Portonovi court, perfecting his serves and volleys, gearing up for Flushing Meadows, with the Grand Slam scheduled to begin on August 24, 2025.Djokovic went as close to claiming his 25th major victory at the French Open, but lost to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. He faced the same fate in Wimbledon, losing to the Italian once again.Djokovic held the top rank for 428 weeks across 13 different years and finished as the year-end No. 1 a record eight times, surpassing Pete Sampras (six times) and Roger Federer (five times).Novak Djokovic on what keeps him motivated to continue playingDjokovic at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - (Source: Getty)Novak Djokovic achieved the career Golden Slam in 2024 by winning his first gold in men's singles at the Paris Olympics. Despite the accomplishment, the Serb wants to possibly give another shot at the 2028 LA Olympics and feel pride in representing his country and sharing the village with other sporting stars, echoing the true spirit of being a sportsman.&quot;The only thing that at this moment, professionally speaking, I have in my vision at this point, and it's interesting when we talk about these achievements and the Olympics that stand out and redemption, the only thing that I have in my head which gives me motivation is the Olympics on the 2028 in Los Angeles. And playing for the national team and Grand Slams.&quot;He added:&quot;But not even the Grand Slams, not as much as the Olympics. I kind of watch the cycle, somehow, just to be at the Olympics, to be an Olympian. That moment when you wear the coat of arms of your country, when you go to be in the village with the best Olympians, that feeling, that's sport.&quot;Djokovic is the only player to achieve the Career Grand Slam three times in his career. His resume boasts 100 singles titles, including 72 Big Titles.