Novak Djokovic graced the Dignity Health Sports Park stadium in Los Angeles with his presence as he enjoyed Lionel Messi's Inter Miami take on LA Galaxy on Sunday, February 25.

The closely contested encounter saw LA Galaxy, on the hunt for their first win of the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, nearly pull off a stunning victory as Dejan Joveljic found the back of the net in the 75th minute of the game. However, Messi thwarted their hopes, displaying his enduring skills to net a crucial goal, leveling the score at 1-1 and salvaging a draw.

Novak Djokovic witnessed Lionel Messi's heroics in person at LA Galaxy's home ground in California. The Serb was all smiles as he posed for the cameras at the game, cutting a stylish figure in a white polo and green Lacoste jacket.

Expand Tweet

The World No. 1's son Stefan accompanied him to the game and was spotted taking in the action on the field while the 24-time Grand Slam champion conversed with Serbian former NBA star Vlade Divac.

Expand Tweet

The 36-year-old also had the chance to meet USWNT players Christen Press and Tobin Heath, posing for pictures with the duo.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic's show of support for Lionel Messi comes as no surprise, as the Serb has often expressed his admiration for the Argentine superstar. The duo had an opportunity to meet before the 2023 US Open, and the Serb spoke very highly of Messi after their encounter, hailing him as a "huge champion."

"It’s a second time we met with each other. We talked 15 minutes about everything, I would like to meet him & talk about everything again. Messi is a phenomenon. He's a huge champion, I have a huge respect for him," he said.

"Roger Federer is Lionel Messi and Novak Djokovic is Cristiano Ronaldo" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou

2024 Australian Open - Day 6

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently drew parallels between tennis greats Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic and football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mouratoglou opined that Federer and Messi possessed a similar innate "crazy" talent for their respective sports, while the Serb and Ronaldo excelled through their hard work and meticulous approaches.

"I was talking to a friend of mine yesterday, and we were saying that Federer is Messi, and Djokovic is Ronaldo. Why? Because Federer is pure crazy talent and he just needs to feel what he's doing. While Djokovic is the super hard worker that pays attention to every single detail," Mouratoglou said.

In other news, the 24-time Grand Slam champion is set to return to action at the Indian Wells Masters, which commences on March 6. The World No. 1 will be on the hunt for his sixth title at the prestigious event.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis