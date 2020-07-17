Novak Djokovic is the best tennis player in the world right now, and one of the fittest athletes across all sports. So it is no surprise that he doesn't leave any stone unturned when it comes to his physical training off the court.

Having a fitness regimen that would even make Hercules proud, Novak Djokovic has fine-tuned his physical endurance and strength to a point where he can outlast pretty much any player. The World No. 1 also happens to be very flexible, as he is often seen making splits and lunges that would break an ordinary player's ankles.

Novak Djokovic has achieved his physical prowess through perseverance, so much so that he refuses to have rest even while on vacation. True to form, the Serb was captured on video in the mountains of Jahorina, using his stay there as an excuse for additional exercise.

Novak Djokovic doesn't miss any opportunity to train, even when he is in the midst of nature

Novak Djokovic's love for fitness has made him a freak on the court

Novak Djokovic has been trying to distract himself from the drama of the tennis world lately. The Serb is currently in Bosnia & Herzegovina with his family for a vacation, making good use of his downtime before the resumption of the tour next month.

Having visited the Pyramid of the Sun in Bosnia's Visoko region with the archaeologist Semir Osmanagic, Novak Djokovic and his family then decided to spend some quality time together in the Jahorina Mountains.

A self-confessed nature lover, Novak Djokovic used this opportunity to get in some physical exercise in the mountains. The 33-year-old made use of all the resources present in his natural surroundings, mounting two huge logs on his shoulders and carrying them uphill.

The World No. 1 was also joined in the exercise by his father.

Perplexed by her son's insistence on training even during his break time, Novak's mother Dijana Djokovic could be heard saying, "You're not normal, what two lunatics. Could you have chosen a steeper path?"

"It is nothing," Djokovic replied, as he was encouraged by his father in carrying the two trunks of wood. After going on gamely for a few meters, Novak Djokovic applauded his father's physical efforts with a "Bravo".

Novak Djokovic is known for being a fitness enthusiast

In the early part of his career, Novak Djokovic was plagued by fitness and breathing problems during his matches. The talent was all there, but when a contest became physically taxing the Serb's body would often give up.

It's no secret that Novak Djokovic is a changed man now, with his training regime being as meticulous as that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a detailed account in his book "Serve to Win", Novak Djokovic named several exercises that are part of his training rituals. He regularly does basic exercises like jumping jacks, high kicks, squat thrusts, lunges, reverse lunges and side lunges, but does them at a very high intensity and frequency.

The World No. 1 is also a fan of yoga, and often advises his fans to do yoga right after a workout and before going to sleep.