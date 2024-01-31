"Novak Djokovic is still number one in the world; he is still the favorite to win Grand Slam titles this year" - Nicolas Massu

Former World No. 9 Nicolas Massu believes Novak Djokovic is still the favorite to win Grand Slams in 2024 despite his premature exit at the recently-concluded Australian Open.

Djokovic, the defending champion, was knocked out of the Melbourne Major by eventual champion Jannik Sinner 1-6, 2-6, 7-6(6), 3-6 in the semifinals. The Serb was is pursuit of a historic 25th Grand Slam at the event, and a record-extending 11th title in Melbourne.

This was Novak Djokovic’s second loss to a next-gen player at a Grand Slam within a year. The 36-year-old was previously denied the Wimbledon trophy by Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Championships, where he was the four-time defending champion, chasing a record eighth title.

Following his latest defeat to Jannik Sinner, several in the tennis world wondered whether the Serb’s long-established dominance on the circuit was now potentially reaching its end.

Former World No. 9 and two-time Olympic gold medalist Nicolas Massu, however, expressed his confidence in Novak Djokovic having a successful Grand Slam campaign this year as well. Massu highlighted the World No.1’s superior physical fitness and his 2023 Grand Slam run, where he featured in all four finals and won three titles – the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open.

"Novak is still number one in the world, he is still the favorite to win the Grand Slam titles this year," Nicolas Massu said, as per Sportklub.

“He is extremely physically fit. Last year he achieved something incredible," he added.

"Novak Djokovic won his first title against me, he is still at the top" – Nicolas Massu on Serb's longevity

The Serb pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Nicolas Massu, who previously coached former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem, faced Novak Djokovic twice in his career. His first meeting came in the final of the 2006 Dutch Open, where the Serb defeated the Chilean to win the first of his 98 career titles.

Massu reminisced about their meeting and applauded his longevity.

"I respect Novak a lot and have known him for a long time. I remember that he won his first title against me, in Amersfoort in 2006, and here he is still at the top. I'm sure he can still win Slams," he reiterated.

The Chilean, however, also acknowledged the growing competitiveness of the current crop of players.

"The other guys, you know the ones I mean, have great chances, they are among the favorites for the Slams, but the same goes for Novak. It will be an interesting year, I'm sure of that," he said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis