Novak Djokovic stunned by Jannik Sinner in Australian Open SF, suffers first loss at Australian Open since 2018

Novak Djokovic suffered a shock defeat at the 2024 Australian Open, losing to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals on Friday.

Djokovic, who was the defending champion at the tournament, lost the opening set 1-6 against the Italian, his worst set-loss in Melbourne since 2013, where he lost a set to Stan Wawrinka with an identical scoreline in the fourth round.

The World No. 1 did not fare much better in the second set either, getting his serve broken twice to lose 2-6. This marked the least number of games he had won in the first two sets at a Grand Slam ever, having previously faced a 0-6, 2-6 scorelines against Rafael Nadal at the 2020 French Open and against Marat Safin at the 2005 Australian Open.

The third set, however, was more balanced, with both players holding serve until 6-6 to take things to the tiebreaker. Djokovic started strong, taking a 2-1 lead first and then moving to 4-2.

Sinner then clawed his way back into the contest, winning consecutive points on the 36-year-old's serve to take a 5-4 lead before it leveled once again at 6-6. From there, the defending champion scored two points on the trot to take the tiebreaker and force a fourth set.

Most impressively, 22-year-old Sinner did not let the lost set affect his momentum, making an early break of serve in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead. From there, the World No. 4 held serve with no signs of nerves whatsoever, closing out the match 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 to pull off one of the biggest wins of his career.

With the loss, Novak Djokovic faced his defeat in the Australian Open since 2018, where he was beaten in the fourth round by Chung Hyeon.

Since then, the World No. 1 had won three titles on the trot in 2019, 2020 and 2021. After missing the 2021 edition due the vaccine mandate in Australia at the time, he reigned supreme at the 2023 edition as well. Overall, the Serb was on a 33-match win-streak at Melbourne Park, a streak only matched by Monica Seles in the tournament's history.

Jannik Sinner to take on Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final

Following his win over Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner will take on either Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2024 Australian Open. It will be the first Major final for the Italian, while both Medvedev and Zverev have had previous experiences on the biggest of stages.

Zverev finished runner-up at the US Open in 2020, losing to Dominic Thiem. Medvedev, on the other hand, has five previous Major finals under his belt, winning one of them at the 2021 US Open. Two of them came at the Australian Open, where he lost to Djokovic in 2021 and to Rafael Nadal in 2022.

