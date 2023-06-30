Novak Djokovic thanks Nick Kyrgios for joining the PTPA, continues his bromance with the Aussie

Tennis great Novak Djokovic has continued his bromance with Nick Kyrgios after the Aussie joined the Serb's Professional Tennis Player Association (PTPA) on Friday, June 30.

Djokovic and Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil co-founded the PTPA in 2021. Currently, the association represents the top 500 players in the singles category and the top 200 doubles players in both the ATP and WTA rankings. In the past, the PTPA has stated that it does not want to replace the ATP and the WTA.

Kyrgios took to Instagram to announce that he had joined the association and even urged tennis players to contact him if they had any existing problems or issues. The Australian also praised the PTPA, calling it an "amazing initiative." He also shared an Instagram story of attending a PTPA event.

Super excited to be a part of the @ptpaplayers - amazing initiative. ANY players that have any questions, please feel free to reach out… it’s time," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Djokovic, 36, reacted to the Australian's post regarding the PTPA, shared it on his Instagram handle, and thanked him for joining hands with the association in working for the betterment of tennis players.

Djokovic and Kyrgios have often interacted with each other on social media in the past. Earlier this month, when the Serb won his 23rd Major crown, the Australian congratulated him for his historic win and reminded him of the days when he sought Kyrgios' help to perform better on clay.

"Congratulations @djokernole from you asking me advice on the clay to again winning the French open. Proud of you mate, I’m here anytime, love coach kygs," Nick Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

The Serb even replied to Kyrgios' message and asked him to seek his help for grasscourt tournaments.

Novak Djokovic will take on Pedro Cachin in the 1R of Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic will begin his Wimbledon title defense on Monday, July 3. The Serb is a four-time defending champion and has been crowned the winner seven times in his career.

Seeded second in the tournament, the Serb will lock horns with Argentine Pedro Cachin in the opening round of the Grand Slam. This will be their first encounter against each other on the tour.

Djokovic has been drawn into the same quarter as Kyrgios, Andrey Rublev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, among others. The Serbian has a chance to face Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the tournament.

