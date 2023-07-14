Novak Djokovic has stated that he could've lost the plot following the chair umpire penalizing him for hindrance during his Wimbledon semifinal against Jannik Sinner.

On Friday, July 14, Djokovic took on Sinner in a last four clash on Center Court. The Serbian prevailed 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) in two hours and 46 minutes, and he saved all six break points he faced, to reach his fifth consecutive Wimbledon championship match.

After taking the first set with ease, Djokovic's continued his dominance as Sinner lost serve at 1-1. Leading 2-1, the four-time defending champion was penalized by chair umpire Richard Haigh for grunting during an exchange, a call the 36-year-old furiously argued against.

After wrapping up the straight-sets win, Djokovic revealed in his on-court interview that the call almost changed the course of the match. He stated that he was very nervous and had to regroup himself to avoid having the match slip away.

“Well, the hindrance earlier on today in the match could have changed the course of the match. I felt really nervous after that call from the chair umpire but [I] kind of managed through to regroup,” he said.

With the match being played under the closed roof, Djokovic cheekily blamed that as the reason why his grunts were so audible.

“It was, I think, probably the first time in my career that something like this happened. It never happened to me, I don't normally have extended grunts. Maybe it an echo from the roof or something like this. You know, I actually didn't feel I was causing any hindrance to my opponent but it was the kind of call that I have to respect,” he added.

“I try not to look at age, 36 is a new 26” - Novak Djokovic on improving his game with passing years

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic has now won his last nine Wimbledon matches against top-10 opponents. Only Bjorn Borg (11, 1976-1981) has a better record than the Serbian at SW19.

With the win against Jannik Sinner, Djokovic became only the second player in the Open Era (after Ken Rosewall in 1974) to reach multiple Grand Slam finals in a year after turning 36 years old.

When asked if he was playing at his best currently despite his advancing years, the 23-time Grand Slam champion stated that he doesn't look at age as a factor. He further joked that 36 was the new 26.

“I tried not to look at age as a hindrance or a factor that might decide the outcome on the court. On the contrary, actually, I feel 36 is a new 26, I guess. It feels good and I just feel a lot of motivation and I'm inspired to play the tennis that I truly love,” the World No. 2 expressed.

“Obviously this sport has given me so much in my life to my family and my team, so I'm eternally grateful and I'll try to be honest and return the favor to this sport and play as much as I possibly can,” he added.

Djokovic will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in the title match on Sunday, July 14. A win will see him equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles. Additionally, he will also regain the top spot in the ATP rankings.

