Novak Djokovic throws down the gauntlet to young players on tour: "Inside me there is always a warrior who wants to fight, I want to split them in two"

Novak Djokovic might be happy about the remarkable ascendancy of youngsters like Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune in 2022, but that does not mean the Serb is ready to give up his crown just yet.

Speaking in a recent interview with La Stampa (as quoted by Il Napolista), the 21-time Grand Slam champion admitted that he felt pushed by the rise of youngsters on tour, adding that it was good for tennis in the long run to see new faces coming up. At the same time, the former World No. 1 saw them as competitors too, revealing that the "warrior" inside him wanted nothing more than to "split them in two" when he took them on on the court.

"This is certainly a motivation. I am very happy for Alcaraz and Rune, for the results they are achieving in their 20s, and it is certainly good for tennis that there are new faces in the limelight," Djokovic said. "But inside me there is always a warrior who wants to fight. I don't want to let young people win tournaments. I respect them a lot, but that's how I am: when I'm on the pitch I want to split them in two."

As for how long he planned to play, the 35-year-old did not say anything concrete, merely stating that he will continue to compete as long as he feels physically and mentally fine to play at the highest level.

"I can't promise, because if I promise something, then of course I have to keep it, and in this case I can't promise anything because it's not predictable how my body and mind will react in the future," Djokovic said. "But I can promise that I will continue to play as long as I make it, and I feel like it."

"I have many dreams and very big ones, the greatest of all is being the best dad possible to my two children" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic also touched on his dreams and aspirations during the interview, commenting that his biggest dream was to be the "best dad possible" to his two children. Stating that being a parent was an acquired skill much like a job, the Serb revealed that he was actively learning how to become better at it every day.

"I have many dreams and very big ones. The greatest of all is being the best dad possible to my two children, Stefan and Tara. To understand what it means to be a parent you have to read, discuss, study, learn," Djokovic said. "It's like a job, because no one is born a parent. We often focus on what to teach our children, how to build their character."

The former World No. 1 also shared the most important parenting lesson he has learned so far, declaring that it is essential that parents put their children's needs ahead of theirs and remain calm in all situations.

"However, I believe that the fundamental thing is to work on yourself, learn to remain calm when you are criticized and attacked, take advantage of the experience, be aware that the most important needs are those of your children, not yours," Djokovic said. "Those are things I think about every day."

