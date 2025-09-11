Novak Djokovic, Tommy Paul & tennis world share their joy as Casper Ruud & fiancée Maria reveal adorable pregnancy announcement

Casper Ruud and his fiancée Maria Galligani have announced that they are set to welcome their first child next year. The news has garnered heartfelt reactions from the tennis community, including Novak Djokovic, Tommy Paul and several others.Ruud, who is currently ranked 12th in the ATP rankings, has won 13 ATP Tour singles titles in his career and concluded his US Open run with a second-round defeat to Raphael Collignon in five sets.In the mixed doubles championships at the US Open, Ruud reached the final with Iga Swiatek. In the summit clash, they lost Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.In November 2024, Ruud announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Maria Galligani, whom he has been dating since 2018. Through a recent Instagram post, the player revealed that they are expecting a child.&quot;The team is growing❤️ see you next year babygirl👼🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe heartfelt announcement attracted responses from the tennis community, including Novak Djokovic, who shared his thoughts with emojis.&quot;😍😍😍&quot;Tommy Paul commented:&quot;Yeaaa Congratulations guys&quot;Rafael Nadal, who is also Ruud's tennis idol, wrote:&quot;Congrats! ❤️👏&quot;Carlos Alcaraz wrote:&quot;Congratulations!😍👏🏽&quot;Alejandro Davidovich Fokina wrote:&quot;WOW CONGRATS BOTH❤️&quot;Mirjam Bjorklund wrote:&quot;🥹 🤍 !!! Congratulations to the finest nine!! Awwwwwwwwwwww🥹🧡💛💚💙💜&quot; translated via InstagramMeanwhile, Kim Clijsters commented:&quot;👏👏congrats !&quot;Screenshot of Casper Ruud's Instagram post featuring players' comments | Source: IG/casperruudCasper Ruud and Maria Galligani are also pet parents to Bajas, a Maltese-Shih Tzu mix breed.Casper Ruud on his upcoming wedding with fiancée Maria GalliganiCasper Ruud and Maria Galligani at the Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 4 - Source: GettyDuring his interview with Tennis Channel on August 1, 2025, Casper Ruud shared his thoughts on his wedding plans with his fiancée, Maria Galligani.&quot;I had some time to plan my wedding for next year, I was quite involved in some planning and time to do other stuff that you typically don't have time for, so it was nice. I mean, we had some trips overseas to find the right location. Since I didn't play the grass, I had time to go for some trips to find the perfect location, and we did, so I won't tell you the location, I'll tell you the time, it will be next summer,&quot; Ruud shared (3:58 onwards)He continued:&quot;So I want to be involved, I mean, there are certain details like, you know, colors and details on the table, these things I space out completely, but I'll let Maria decide everything.&quot;Galligani holds a master's degree in psychology from the University of Southern Denmark.