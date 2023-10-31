Novak Djokovic trolls YouTuber IShowSpeed at Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony, calls himself a "new AC Milan star" after going unrecognized

Novak Djokovic hilariously fooled American YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony by pretending to be a new player for AC Milan.

Djokovic has been making the most of his time in France ahead of his tournament opener at the 2023 Paris Masters. On Saturday, October 28, the Serb attended the Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France. He witnessed South Africa's riveting 12-11 victory over New Zealand, alongside popstar Rita Ora.

On Monday, Djokovic indulged his love for football by attending the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. During the event, the 36-year-old crossed paths with IShowSpeed in hilarious fashion.

The 18-year-old failed to identify the 24-time Grand Slam champion, despite admitting that the Serb's face looked familiar.

"What's your name? You look so familiar," he said.

Instead of coming clean, the World No. 1 decided to playfully trick the Youtuber by pretending to be a new AC Milan player.

"I'm a new AC Milan star," he said.

IShowSpeed appeared to believe the ruse, leading the Serb to hilariously double down on his fabricated identity.

"I haven't played yet but I'm getting on in the next game. I'm going for a hat-trick," he added.

Novak Djokovic: "It would be amazing if a Serbian player wins Ballon d'Or"

2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Valencia - Day 3

After gracing the red carpet at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony, Novak Djokovic expressed his excitement at attending the event and highlighted his lifelong passion for football.

"I've never attended neither Rugby World Cup final nor Ballon d'Or. I'm a huge football fan. Football is by far the most popular sport in the world. I grew up watching football, playing football. My father was a professional for some time. So I'm really excited to be here," he said.

While discussing the likelihood of a Serbian player winning the prestigious award, the World No. 1 admitted that it seemed unlikely given the dominance of players like Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the current era.

"It would be amazing if a Serbian player wins Ballon d'Or. We have some good players in our generation. ... With all the players like Messi, Haaland, Mbappe, it's hard to win the Ballon d'Or. I don't know if it's realistic," he said.

Djokovic is set to commence his quest for a record-extending seventh title at the Paris Masters. Following a bye in the first round, the top seed will take on the winner of the match between Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Miomir Kecmanovic.

