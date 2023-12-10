"Novak Djokovic is the type of role model America’s youth desperately needs today" - Fans react to Serb explaining his vaccination stance

Novak Djokovic's latest explanation about his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine has garnered a positive response from tennis fans.

Djokovic has always maintained that he would rather miss out on trophies than be forced to get vaccinated. His refusal to take the jab saw him miss several important tournaments, including the 2022 Australian Open, and the US Open.

The World No. 1 got a lot of stick from the media and fans as his actions were deemed to be associated with the anti-vax movement. However, in his recent interview with 60 Minutes, the Serb said he was just exercising one's "pro-freedom to choose."

"People tried to, you know, declare me as anti-vax. I'm not anti-vax, I'm not pro-vax. I'm pro-freedom to choose," the Serb said.

Fans on social media showered praise on the 36-year-old for his bold statement. One fan opined that the Serb is the role model that the current American young generation "desperately" needs.

"Novak is the type of role model America's youth desperately needs today," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan emphasized the Serb's tenacity to have held on to his choice even under pressure.

"Djokovic shows what real strength is. Not bowing to pressure, standing for freedom of choice. That's a rare spine in a world full of followers. Respect to those who choose their own path, not the one forced on them!," their tweet read.

Here are a few other fan reactions to the 24-time Grand Slam champion's explanation of his vaccination stance:

"Novak Djokovic was vilified for no purpose" - Journalist recalls Serb facing backlash for his COVID vaccine stance

The Serb at the 2023 Davis Cup Final previews

American journalist Megyn Kelly recently recalled the criticism Novak Djokovic faced from the media for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

During a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, the journalist looked back on how the press once "vilified" the Serb for no purpose and portrayed him as "some sort of demon" just for refusing to take the jab.

"He was totally vilified… for absolutely no purpose whatsoever. He was written up as some sort of a demon by many in the press, who thought how gross it was that this elite athlete, who didn’t know what consequences there might be to the vaccine, refused to get it," Kelly said.

Novak Djokovic faced huge struggles last year due to his unvaccinated status. However, the Serb bounced back tremendously in 2023, claiming three Grand Slams, a couple of Masters 1000 titles, and the ATP Finals title. He finished the season with a win percentage of 88.8%.

