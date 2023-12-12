Novak Djokovic undergoes pre-season training in Marbella, Spain ahead of 2024 campaign start at United Cup

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been training in Marbella, Spain ahead of the 2024 ATP Tour season.

Djokovic put together a phenomenal season this year, winning 56 of his 63 pro tour matches and bagging seven ATP titles. The Serb won three of the four Major tournaments this year — the Australian Open, French Open and the US Open. He also won titles at the ATP Finals, Cincinnati Open and the Paris Masters.

The 36-year-old has shown no signs of loosening his vice-like grip on the men's tour. He will be keen on ironing out the chinks in his game to take on the young guns next year.

Novak Djokovic was recently spotted at an undisclosed academy in Marbella — his residence since 2020. The Serb traded hits with a few amateur players on hardcourts as per stories doing the rounds on Instagram.

The 24-time Major winner is training ahead of 2024 season in Marbella (via Instagram)

The 24-time Major winner was eager to polish his net game as evidenced in a video shot by a fan on the microblogging site. Djokovic also donned a black arm sleeve on his right elbow, suggesting that he wants to protect himself from freak injuries.

The Serb will open his 2024 ATP Tour season at the United Cup where he will be joined by youngsters such as Olga Danilovic and Hamad Medjedovic. Djokovic will be hopeful of using the tournament as a springboard for his Australian Open defense later in January.

Novak Djokovic crossed milestone of 50+ wins in a season for 14th time in his career in 2023

The Serb poses with the 2023 US Open trophy

Novak Djokovic displayed his brand of dominance in 2023, winning 89% (56-7) of his matches on the ATP Tour. He also won a whopping 17 times against top 10 players, with only five losses.

The Serb's brilliance in 2023 marked the 14th time that he has crossed the 50-win mark during the season. Prior to this, Djokovic had won 50+ matches in 2007-16, 2018-19, 2021.

Novak Djokovic's 2015 ATP Tour season was arguably his best year. The then 28-year-old won 82 of his 88 matches that year, translating to a whopping 93% win rate. He won three of the four Majors that year and was also victorious in 11 of his 15 championship match outings.

