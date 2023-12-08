"The biggest Novak Djokovic fan I have ever seen, it's all he talks about" - Hamad Medjedovic on his hometown coach

Rising tennis star Hamad Medjedovic has deemed his hometown coach to be the "biggest Novak Djokovic fan" he has ever encountered.

Medjedovic recently capped off his 2023 season by emerging victorious at the Next Gen ATP Finals. The 20-year-old narrowly edged past Arthur Fils in the final, winning 3-4 (6), 4-1, 4-2, 3-4 (9), 4-1 after a two-hour and 11-minute long battle. His triumph in Jeddah ensured all-Serbian sweep at the year-end championships, complementing Djokovic's record seventh ATP Finals title.

Beyond their shared success, the Serb and Medjedovic are connected by the 36-year-old providing financial assistance for his compatriot. Medjedovic and his father have both expressed immense gratitude to the World No. 1 for his invaluable aid.

The 20-year-old recently revealed that his hometown coach, Enes Zule Fekoic, is similarly in awe of Novak Djokovic. Sharing a glimpse of their meal on social media, Medjedovic hilariously disclosed that all of his coach's conversations revolved around the 24-time Grand Slam champion adding to his Major tally.

"[Meal] with my hometown coach @EnesZule_tenisz And let me tell you this guy is the biggest @DjokerNole fan I have ever seen, it's all he talks about 24 🏆 ... 25 🏆 .... ❤️," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"I am happy to follow in Novak Djokovic's footsteps in some way" - Hamad Medjedovic on his Next Gen ATP Finals triumph

The Serb won the 2023 ATP Finals

Following his Next Gen ATP Finals triumph, Hamad Medjedovic expressed his delight at emulating Novak Djokovic by securing the title at the year-end championships.

"Two of us from Serbia. He won the big Masters, the real one, and I won the Next Gen. Obviously it's a huge thing and I'm happy to follow in his footsteps in some way," Medjedovic said (via the ATP Tour).

Medjedovic took pride in bringing success to Serbia alongside the 24-time Grand Slam champion. He also mentioned anticipating a congratulatory message from the World No. 1 after his victory, stating that it was likely waiting for him on his phone.

"It is a great thing. He won the Finals and I won Next Gen. It is a great thing for our country. I am really proud to get this title for my country. I have not opened my phone yet, but I am sure he has sent a message to congratulate me," he added.

Djokovic did indeed congratulate the 20-year-old on his Next Gen ATP Finals triumph, sharing a heartfelt message of appreciation on social media.

