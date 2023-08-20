Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Cincinnati Open, Final

Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. It will be the fourth meeting between the two and the third in 2023.

Alcaraz currently leads 2-1 in the head-to-head between the two, having previously beaten the Serb 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in a thrilling Wimbledon final this July.

Djokovic is competing in Cincinnati for the first time since 2020 and started the Masters 1000 event with a win against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina after the Spaniard retired following the completion of the opening set.

He then beat Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 before triumphing 6-0, 6-4 over ninth seed Taylor Fritz to set up a semifinal clash against 16th seed Alexander Zverev. Djokovic beat the German 7-6(5), 7-5 to reach his eighth final in Cincinnati.

World No. 1 Alcaraz started the Western and Southern Open with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win over Jordan Thompson and followed that up with a 7-6(6), 6-7(0), 6-3 victory over 14th seed Tommy Paul.

He then came back from a set down to beat Max Purcell 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals. Here, Alcaraz was up against Hubert Hurkacz and saved a match point to defeat the Pole 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3, thus reaching his first final in Cincinnati.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have both produced some terrific tennis so far this season and are the top two players in the world at present. Whoever wins the final will take home both the tile and the World No. 1 ranking.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz streaming details

The Western and Southern Open final between Djokovic and Alcaraz will be the second and last match on Center Court on August 20, 2021.

Time: 4:30 pm local time | 2 am IST | 10: 30 pm GMT.

Date: August 20, 2021.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch Djokovic's highly anticipated match against Alcaraz live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Indian viewers can watch the match on SONY LIV.

