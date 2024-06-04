Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details & more | French Open 2024, QF

Novak Djokovic will continue his title defense at the 2024 French Open against seventh seed Casper Ruud in a rematch of last year's final. A successful title run would also mean a record 25th Grand Slam title.
Djokovic opened his campaign against home favorite Pierre-Hugues Herbert with a 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4 win. He coasted through his second-round encounter against Roberto Carballes Baena, sealing a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 win. He survived a scare in his third round against 30th seed Lorenzo Musetti but displayed incredible mental fortitude to eventually seal a 7-5, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory.
The Serb survived another epic in his fourth round, this time against 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo. He fought his way back from two sets to one down, and a break, to seal an emphatic 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win and his 370th overall win in Grand Slam competition.
Ruud, on the other hand, kicked off his campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Felipe Alves. Up against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the following round, Ruud survived a major scare to eventually seal a grueling 7-6(5), 1-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win. He overcame 28th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry, going through in four sets 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Ruud played some incredible tennis from the back of the court during his fourth-round encounter against Taylor Fritz, sealing a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win.
Djokovic and Ruud have played each other six times on tour in the past. Djokovic leads their head-to-head 5-1 but it was Ruud incidentally who won their last match in three sets 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 at the Monte Carlos Masters earlier this year.
Djokovic will be out for revenge while Ruud will be eager to make it two consecutive wins against the World No. 1. Here are all the details of their upcoming contest:
Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud match schedule
Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud are scheduled to lock horns in the last eight on Wednesday. The exact time will be known upon the release of the day's schedule.
Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Time: TBA
Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud streaming details
Fans can catch live action between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud, and the rest of the 2024 French Open, on the following websites and channels:
France - France TV & Amazon Prime
Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport
Austria - Servus TV
Belgium - RTBF
Switzerland - SRG SSR
UK - Eurosport & Discovery+
USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports
Canada - TSN & RDS
Latin America - ESPN
North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+
Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports
China - CCTV, IQIYI
Japan - WOWOW
India - Sony Network
Vietnam - VTVCab
Taiwan - ELTA TV
South Korea - CJ Media
Australia - Nine Network & Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky
For more details about the live stream of the French Open, click here.
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis