Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details & more | French Open 2024, QF

Novak Djokovic will continue his title defense at the 2024 French Open against seventh seed Casper Ruud in a rematch of last year's final. A successful title run would also mean a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic opened his campaign against home favorite Pierre-Hugues Herbert with a 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4 win. He coasted through his second-round encounter against Roberto Carballes Baena, sealing a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 win. He survived a scare in his third round against 30th seed Lorenzo Musetti but displayed incredible mental fortitude to eventually seal a 7-5, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory.

The Serb survived another epic in his fourth round, this time against 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo. He fought his way back from two sets to one down, and a break, to seal an emphatic 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win and his 370th overall win in Grand Slam competition.

Ruud, on the other hand, kicked off his campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Felipe Alves. Up against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the following round, Ruud survived a major scare to eventually seal a grueling 7-6(5), 1-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win. He overcame 28th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry, going through in four sets 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Ruud played some incredible tennis from the back of the court during his fourth-round encounter against Taylor Fritz, sealing a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win.

Djokovic and Ruud have played each other six times on tour in the past. Djokovic leads their head-to-head 5-1 but it was Ruud incidentally who won their last match in three sets 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 at the Monte Carlos Masters earlier this year.

Djokovic will be out for revenge while Ruud will be eager to make it two consecutive wins against the World No. 1. Here are all the details of their upcoming contest:

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud match schedule

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud are scheduled to lock horns in the last eight on Wednesday. The exact time will be known upon the release of the day's schedule.

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Time: TBA

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud streaming details

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 French Open

Fans can catch live action between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud, and the rest of the 2024 French Open, on the following websites and channels:

France - France TV & Amazon Prime

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

UK - Eurosport & Discovery+

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

Canada - TSN & RDS

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

China - CCTV, IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Network

Vietnam - VTVCab

Taiwan - ELTA TV

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Nine Network & Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

