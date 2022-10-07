Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | 2022 Astana Open

After winning the Tel Aviv Open last week, Novak Djokovic is ready to add another title to his resume in what hasn't exactly been one of his best years. The 21-Grand Slam winner will square off against his fierce rival Daniil Medvedev in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals on Saturday, October 8.

Djokovic hasn't had the best of years, having been barred from competing in the Australian Open and the US Open, among other tournaments, owing to his lack of COVID-19 vaccination.

He also wasn't able to make the most of his chances at the French Open, where he lost to eventual winner Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. The Serb, however, bounced back by defeating Nick Kyrgios in the summit clash at SW19 to clinch his seventh Wimbledon crown.

Nevertheless, he won his 89th career title at the Tel Aviv Open over the weekend, defeating Marin Cilic, Pablo Andujar, Vasek Pospisil, and Roman Safiullin en route.

At the Astana Open, the 35-year-old had beaten the likes of Cristian Garin, Botic van de Zandschulp and Karen Khachanov to advance to the semifinals, where he will lock horns with fellow former World No. 1 Medvedev.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



moves on in Astana with a 6-4 6-3 win over Khachanov. Djokovic awaits the winner of Medvedev vs Bautista Agut



#AstanaOpen Sealed with an ACE! @DjokerNole moves on in Astana with a 6-4 6-3 win over Khachanov. Djokovic awaits the winner of Medvedev vs Bautista Agut Sealed with an ACE! 🔥@DjokerNole moves on in Astana with a 6-4 6-3 win over Khachanov. Djokovic awaits the winner of Medvedev vs Bautista Agut#AstanaOpen https://t.co/0J7Wr3fTDr

The Russian hasn't had a fantastic season either. His only title this year came at the Los Cabos Open, where he beat Cameron Norrie in the final. He also advanced to the Australian Open final before being defeated by Rafael Nadal in five sets.

While Medvedev's run at the French Open was cut short by Marin Cilic in the fourth round, he was unable to participate in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships due to the All England Club's ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

He rose to the top spot in the ATP rankings this season but lost his spot after being defeated in the fourth round of the US Open by Nick Kyrgios. The 26-year-old then participated in the Moselle Open at Metz, where he lost to Stan Wawrinka in his opening match.

Medvedev has defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Emil Ruusuvuori and Roberto Bautista Agut en route to the semifinals of the Astana Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match schedule

In the semifinals of the 2022 Astana Open, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will face each other for the 11th time, with the Serb holding a 6-4 head-to-head lead.

Date: October 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 am local time / 12:00 pm GMT / 2 pm CET / 5:30 pm IST

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev streaming details

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

Poll : 0 votes