Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Adelaide International 1 2023

Novak Djokovic will face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 1 on 7 January, 2023.

It will be the 13th meeting between the two players with the Serbian great leading the head-to-head 8-4. The last encounter between them came in the round-robin of the ATP Finals in Turin, with the Serb winning 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(2).

Djokovic will enter the match as the favorite given his current run of form. However, Medvedev has often put in a tough fight against the 35-year-old over the past couple of years and is capable of giving him a run for his money.

The winner of the match will take on either Sebastian Korda or Yoshihito Nishioka in the final of the Adelaide International 1.

Top-seeded Djokovic started the ATP 250 event by defeating Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 and followed it up with a 7-6(3), 7-6(5) victory over Quentin Halys to book his place in the quarterfinals. Here, he faced Denis Shapovalov and won the opening set 6-3.

Both players exchanged breaks early in the second set before the Serb made the decisive break in the ninth game before holding his serve to win the match.

Medvedev was seeded third at the Adelaide International 1 and started the tournament by beating Lorenzo Sonego after the Italian was forced to retire due to leg cramps.

The Russian then thrashed Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal clash against compatriot Karen Khachanov. He saved two break points in his first service game before taking the opening set 6-3.

Khachanov tried to fight back in the second set and broke Medvedev to go 2-1 up. However, the World No. 7 rallied back and broke him twice to win 6-3 and book his place in the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match schedule

The semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will be the fifth and final match on Centre Court on Saturday, 7 January.

Date: January 7, 2023

Time: Not before 8:30 pm.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev streaming details

Viewers in the following countries can watch the Adelaide International 1 on the respective channels and sites:

Tennis TV - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

9Now - Australia.

ESPN - Latin America.

WOWOW - Japan.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Iqiyi - China.

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

