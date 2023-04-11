Novak Djokovic engaged in a game of kick-ups using a tennis ball ahead of his tournament opener at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic will make his return to the court for the first time since his semifinal loss to Daniil Medvedev at the Dubai Tennis Championships on March 3. As a result of being unable to compete at the Sunshine Double, the Serb will be contesting his first ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year in Monte-Carlo.

Ahead of his tournament opener against qualifier Ivan Gakhov on April 11, the World No. 1 engaged in a spirited game of kick-ups using a tennis ball. He handled the ball impressively and juggled it 10 times before losing control.

SportsCenter @SC_ESPN



: @atptour ¡NO SOLO ES TENIS PARA NOLE! Djokovic se divirtió haciendo jueguitos en las inmediaciones del ATP de Montecarlo... ¿Qué puntaje le ponés a esta MAGIA del serbio? ¡NO SOLO ES TENIS PARA NOLE! Djokovic se divirtió haciendo jueguitos en las inmediaciones del ATP de Montecarlo... ¿Qué puntaje le ponés a esta MAGIA del serbio?📹: @atptour https://t.co/viITzazowd

Djokovic reshared the clip on his social media.

The Serb's Instagram story

"Hoping this year I can start the clay season better than in previous years" - Novak Djokovic ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters

The Serb speaking to the press

In his pre-tournament press conference, Novak Djokovic acknowledged his relative lack of success at the Monte-Carlo Masters in recent times and expressed his desire to have a better start to his clay season in 2023.

In 2021, the Serb lost his third-round match in Monte-Carlo to Dan Evans. Meanwhile, he was unable to progress past the second round in 2022, falling to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match.

“I have done more training on clay, which is positive if you think about the clay season," Djokovic said. "I have not had much success in Monte-Carlo in the past two seasons. I haven’t played great tennis here, so I am hoping this year I can start the clay season better than in previous years and build my form."

The Monaco resident expressed his delight at being able to sleep in his own bed and experience a home-like feeling while playing the tournament.

“It is a club I know very well. Quite a few top players reside in Monaco and use this club as a training base. The club transforms incredibly during the weeks of the tournament, but it is a great feeling to sleep in your own bed. Being able to have a home feeling of playing in the tournament," he said.

The top seed praised the amazing atmosphere at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, which is small and intimate, creating a great ambiance. He also acknowledged the tournament's historical success.

“The atmosphere is amazing, with the club being so intimate and small. It is noisy and great. People are so excited to watch tennis and this is the tournament that has been successful throughout the history of our sport.”

