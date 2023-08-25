Novak Djokovic to wear specially-designed sneakers commemorating his Grand Slam record at US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic will sport a specially designed boot during the 2023 US Open. The Serb's hopes for winning the calendar Grand Slam were crushed by Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon. However, the veteran will be eager to win the fourth US Open of his career.

The 37-year-old returned to the United States earlier this month to compete at the 2023 Cincinnati Open. The veteran was earlier not allowed to enter the United States due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. However, with the change in rules, the Serb was allowed to enter the U.S. and even won the title in Cincinnati.

Novak Djokovic's US Open outfit was revealed earlier this month. The sky blue color is vividly present in both the shorts and the shirt. The latest addition to his sneakers is the "23" mark, celebrating his record-breaking 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

A tennis journalist posted a picture of the sneakers on X (formerly Twitter), flaunting the number.

"Novak Djokovic will take to the #USOpen courts with a '23' on his Asics Court FF3 Novak shoes representing the number of his major victories," wrote journalist Tim Newcomb.

The World No. 2 became the first male tennis player to win a 23rd Grand Slam singles title, earlier this year. Playing in the 2023 French Open, he defeated Casper Ruud in the final to achieve this rare feat.

Among the Big Three of tennis, the Serb has 23 Grand Slam titles, compared to Rafael Nadal's 22 titles and Roger Federer's 20 titles.

Novak Djokovic could face Daniil Medvedev in the US Open 2023 final

Novak Djokovic could lock horns with former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the final of the tournament. The Russian single-handedly brought an end to all of the Serb's hopes of winning the calendar Grand Slam in 2021.

The World No. 2 had won all three Grand Slam titles that year. He was also the top seed of the New York Major and set up a clash with the Russian in the final. However, Medvedev had the last laugh as he beat the veteran in straight sets to win his maiden Grand Slam title.

Medvedev has been drawn in the second quarter and is expected to face Hubert Hurkacz and Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. Djokovic, on the other hand, could face Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud on his way to the final.

