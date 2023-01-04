Novak Djokovic is welcome back in Australia, however in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian players including Daniil Medvedev should be banned from taking part in tournaments hosted in the country, according to former Sports Minister Richard Colbeck.

Last year, the Australian government imposed an indefinite ban on Djokovic, which restricted him from entering the country as the player refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19. However, with reduced adversities of the viral disease at present, the ban was overturned.

On the other hand, the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to affect lives and has become a burning issue at present. Several sports federations have used their platforms to express their solidarity with Ukraine and displeasure with Russia as they went on to ban Russian individuals from taking part in their tournaments. Similarly, Colbeck feels that the same should be implemented in the case of tennis players like Daniil Medvedev.

"I don’t have a problem with that [Djokovic] as it is a different time today to 12 months ago. The decision I question now is letting [Daniil] Medvedev play. I don’t reckon any of them [Russian players] should be playing,” Colbeck told in a conversation with The Age.

The former Sports Minister conveyed that sports organizations should raise their voice against the atrocities happening in Ukraine and send a message to the people by taking such stern actions.

"Sport is one of those things that can send a message to a country, I’ve had that view for a long time. We can’t soften our stance on this stuff. The Russians are still doing outrageous things,” he added.

"I don't hold a grudge, I'm here to play tennis" - Novak Djokovic focus only on positives on return to Australia

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Adelaide International 1

Novak Djokovic has made it clear that it is senseless to focus on the events that unraveled last year and that the player is instead concentrating on the positive aspects of his return to Australia.

In a conversation with the press after Djokovic's 6-3, 6-2 victory over Constant Lestienne in the first round of the Adelaide International 1, the Serb was asked how he was feeling on his return to the country to which he replied:

"There is no reason to focus on -- what you focus on, you become. If I focus on the negatives, that's what I'll attract, so I don't want to do that. I don't hold a grudge. I am here to play tennis, to enjoy sports, and spread good energy," said the 35-year-old.

The Serb will next be seen in action in the second round of the Adelaide International 1 where he will face Frenchman Quentin Halys.

