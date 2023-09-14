Novak Djokovic & wife Jelena launch "Pure Happiness" collection to celebrate Serb's achievements, proceeds to go towards their foundation projects

Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, recently unveiled the "Pure Happiness" collection, a line of apparel designed to commemorate the accomplishments of the World No. 1. The proceeds from the sale of these garments will go towards funding the projects of the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

Last week, Djokovic clinched his 24th Grand Slam title by defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets during the 2023 US Open final. He became the player with the most Major titles in the Open Era, surpassing Serena Williams' previous record of 23.

Following the Serb's win, his wife Jelena revealed the "Pure Happiness" apparel collection on social media. This collection aims to honor the achievements of the World No. 1 through the perspective of children who who align themselves with the foundation's motto of DREAM (dedication, responsibility, education, attitude, and motivation).

Jelena, who is the co-founder and CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, also announced that all the proceeds from the sale of these garments will be dedicated to funding their foundation's projects.

"We have launched a new collection at @novakfoundation online shop called “Pure Happiness” to celebrate Novak’s achievements through eyes of children who dream Needless to say - it all goes towards funding our projects," Jelena captioned her Instagram post.

Novak Djokovic becomes ATP World No. 1 for record-extending 390th week

US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic has once again secured the coveted top spot in the ATP singles rankings. In the latest rankings released on Monday, September 11, the Serb surpassed Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic's remarkable title run at both the US Open and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati propelled him to the top.

In the process, the 36-year-old began his record-extending 390th week at the top of the ATP rankings.

The Serb is trailed by the Swiss tennis maestro, Roger Federer, who retired in September last year. Federer held the No. 1 position for an astounding 310 weeks.

Pete Sampras, Ivan Lendl, and Jimmy Connors round out the top five in the all-time rankings. Sampras is third with 286 weeks, Lendl follows with 270 weeks, and Connors is fifth with 268 weeks.

Currently, Djokovic has an impressive 11,795 points, while Alcaraz trails behind with 8,535 points. Taking the third spot is Daniil Medvedev, having accumulated 7,280 points with Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas following closely behind.

