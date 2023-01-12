Former World No. 1 Justine Henin recently weighed in on Novak Djokovic's chances at the 2023 Australian Open, calling him an "immense favorite" to win the title.

Following his refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccination, Djokovic was deported from Australia in January 2022, just before the Australian Open began. The deportation also carried a three-year visa ban. However, in November, the Australian government overturned the ban imposed on him.

As a result, the Serb landed in Australia in December to compete in the 2023 Adelaide International 1, where he won the title after defeating American Sebastian Korda in three sets, 6-7(8-10), 7-6(7), 6-4.

Following that, Henin recently told Eurosport that the nine-time Australian Open champion is "hungry" to win the Major at Melbourne Park as he wants to avenge himself after a "rough" few months.

"Novak Djokovic is hungry! He is, in my opinion, just as in many other Grand Slams, the overwhelming favourite," Henin said.

"In recent years, we have seen that the hunger he has rarely any players have ever had. But this time there is a desire to take revenge because I think that the last 18 months have been very rough on him for different reasons," she added further.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner went on to add that the 2022 Wimbledon winner will be the "immense favorite" to win the title.

"In 2023, he is in perfect physical shape, and he arrives with the desire to prove things. So yes, he is the big favourite. A lot of things can happen, but clearly, in my opinion, it will be Djokovic versus the others. Djokovic will be the immense favourite," Henin said.

"Novak Djokovic is very appreciated there, he has always had a good connection with the Australian crowd" - Justine Henin

The Serb pictured at the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

Justine Henin went on to remark that the 21-time Grand Slam winner is well-liked in Melbourne since he has won so many times there and has always had a rapport with the Australian crowd, therefore, he will have their support.

"He is very appreciated there because he has won so many times in Melbourne and because he likes to play there. He has always had a good connection with the Australian crowd, a very respectful crowd that also wants to see the best players present. Therefore, he will have their support," Henin said.

"He already had it in Adelaide, and he will have it in Melbourne, there's no doubt about it. I think it's very respectful and quite fair of them," she added further.

