Alex de Minaur acknowledged Novak Djokovic as the favorite to win the 2023 Wimbledon title. However, he felt that the 23-time Grand Slam champion's path to victory is likely to be full of challenges, with many strong contenders eyeing the trophy.

In an interview with puntodebreak, the 2023 Queen's Club Championships runner-up spoke about the unpredictability of the game and believed that it was what made the sport exciting.

“I think he's always going to be the favourite, but we're in a sport where anything can happen. If the favorite always won, it would be a very boring sport. You never know," he said.

De Minaur added that while the Serb was the favorite to win, he will have to overcome strong opponents which will require him to perform at his best.

"There are many difficult opponents on grass. Novak [Djokovic] is the favorite, but there are many players capable of hurting him and making it difficult for him. He will have to play some of his best tennis, that's for sure," he added.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion will begin his grass season directly with the third Grand Slam event of the year. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz won his first grass title with a victory at the Queen's Club Championship and took the lead for the World No. 1 spot from Djokovic.

Alex de Minaur backs Carlos Alcaraz as a strong contender for Wimbledon, despite Novak Djokovic being favorite

In the same interview, Alex de Minaur was asked about Carlos Alcaraz's chances at the 2023 Wimbledon. The World No. 16 backed the Spaniard as a strong contender to challenge the four-time defending champion, Novak Djokovic

He spoke about a boost of confidence that Alcaraz would have had after winning his maiden grass title at the Queen's Club Championships. The Australian also praised him while detailing how well the Spaniard had adapted his game to grass.

"Anyone who wins Queen's goes to Wimbledon in very good shape. Obviously, he has shown throughout the week how he is able to adapt and play much better. It has improved every day," he said.

"He's always had a great hand, so he's looking to be aggressive. I think he hides his backhand pretty well with his slice. When he has enough time with his forehand he can hurt you from anywhere, with his serve as well," he added.

Alcaraz is also being backed by numerous tennis fans and experts for the Wimbledon title, with some excited about an Alcaraz-Djokovic encounter.

