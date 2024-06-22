Novak Djokovic Wimbledon update: Serb unsure about participation amid injury but reportedly traveling to SW19 nonetheless

Novak Djokovic is reportedly traveling to Wimbledon despite looming uncertainty about his participation at the Grass Major. A seven-time former champion at SW19, the Serb will arrive at the tournament without any match practice on grass if he does so.

Djokovic was last in action at the French Open, where he sustained an injury to his knee during the fourth round. The World No. 3 went on to withdraw ahead of the quarterfinals, and proceeded to have surgery to hasten the recovery process.

A few days later, he was seen on crutches, which threw a doubt over his fitness for the rest of the season. However, in his latest health update, the former World No. 1 appeared healthy and raring to go, and had taken up practice alongside his son Stefan as well.

As reported on Saturday (June 22) by BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller, Novak Djokovic has decided to make the trip to Wimbledon regardless of the injury situation. The 24-time Grand Slam champion will take a decision on whether he will be playing at SW19 over the course of the next few days, with the tournament starting in the first week of July.

Last year, Djokovic reached the final at the Grass Major before losing to Carlos Alcaraz in a marathon five-setter. He will, therefore, be defending 1,200 ranking points at the event.

Although he is currently the World No. 3, the Serb is set to become No. 2 in the ATP rankings next week, and will be seeded second at Wimbledon if he participates. That means that he can only face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final, with Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev likely to be the semifinal opponent.

Novak Djokovic has Paul McNamee's vote of confidence amid uncertainty over Wimbledon participation

2024 French Open - Day 9

Amid the uncertainty over his Wimbledon participation, Novak Djokovic has earned former ATP player Paul McNamee's vote of confidence.

Taking to social media, the former doubles World No. 1 proclaimed that Djokovic has the capability to win Wimbledon even if he has to go the entire tournament without practicing on his off days.

McNamee highlighted how Pete Sampras had done something similar back in 2000 while battling a back injury, stating the Serb was one of the few other players who could produce the same result.

"As a 7 time champ, he has every right to give himself all the time in the world. Remember, Sampras won Wimbledon one year without going once to the practice court. Only on grass can you do that. Only Djokovic could do the same," Paul McNamee said.

After Wimbledon, the 37-year-old is set to play at the Paris Olympics, which will be played on clay. At the moment, Djokovic is confirmed to play only in the singles category, where he will be looking to win his first ever Olympic gold medal.

