"Novak Djokovic has zero Career Golden Masters" - Fans disappointed by ATP CEO hinting at another major Saudi Arabia addition

Massimo Calvelli, whose spell as the CEO of the ATP is about to come to an end soon, recently hinted at a future Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia. According to Calvelli, the event could start as early as 2028. The Italian's take prompted several tennis fans to deliver their reactions, with most criticizing the idea.

On Tuesday, April 15, The National published an article revolving around the ATP's commitment to kickstart a Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia. Calvelli told the UAE state-owned news outlet:

"We're very committed to the opportunity, and we think if we're going to bring a top-tier event, a Masters 1000 event, the outlook is potentially from 2028."

The outgoing ATP CEO also suggested that the tournament in Saudi Arabia may also feature a WTA 1000 competition, similar to existing events in Indian Wells, Miami and several other locations.

"Even more so if we can couple that with bringing the women's side, our women counterparts as well, right? That's the other side of the equation," Calvelli added.

Tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) mostly reacted negatively to Calvelli's words. One cheekily brought up Novak Djokovic, who is the only player to have won the Double Career Golden Masters, which refers to the staggering accomplishment of winning all existing Masters 1000 events twice. In all, Djokovic has won a record 40 Masters 1000 titles. The Serb's latest title triumph at Masters 1000-level came at the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters.

The fan implied that the former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion's Career Golden Masters records would be rendered null and void if the tournament in Saudi Arabia does go on to become a reality. While Djokovic continues to harbor glorious on-court ambitions, he will soon turn 38, and it's quite likely that he will retire by the time the Masters 1000 event in Saudi Arabia commences.

"This news means Djokovic hasn’t won all the masters & has 0 Career Golden Masters," the fan wrote.

Almost all other reactions from fans to Calvelli's admission were critical.

"If the ATP makes the Sunshine Double into claycourt tournaments, then this will work. Otherwise, it’s far too many hardcourt masters. The bloating and hardcourt homogenization of the tour has to stop," commented one fan.

"Awful idea in so many different ways," another chimed in.

"Master with no audience lmao," one added.

"Russian flag bad, Saudi money good. Very consistent," weighed in another fan, rather sarcastically.

"WE WANT MASTERS ON GRASS," one wrote.

Earlier this year, Andy Roddick lambasted the men's tennis governing body over its desire to add a Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Andy Roddick turned critical of ATP after being informed of Saudi Arabian Masters 1000 plans by tennis insider

Andy Roddick (Source: Getty)

Prominent tennis journalist and insider Jon Wertheim told former No. 1 and 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick earlier in 2025 about the ATP and Saudi Arabia's collective intentions to create a new Masters 1000 tournament. Wertheim and Roddick's conversation took place on an episode of the 'Served' podcast, which the latter hosts.

The now-retired American tennis icon couldn't contain his frustrations upon listening to Wertheim's take, particularly due to the further congestion in scheduling that a new Masters 1000 event on the tennis calendar is likely to cause.

"So basically the ATP, with adding this, and then just putting this.. I mean.. there are four days between sanctioned events this year and frankly, it's just bulls*it and I don't believe anything they say as far as wanting to fix the schedule," Roddick said.

While Saudi Arabia bagged the deal to host the Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027, it is yet to host an official ATP Tour-level tournament. However, the country did host the lucrative 'Six Kings Slam' exhibition tournament last year, where Djokovic starred alongside other ATP stalwarts Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune.

The country also won the rights to host the prestigious year-end WTA Finals from 2024 to 2026. Coco Gauff became the first WTA Finals champion to be crowned in Saudi Arabia last year.

