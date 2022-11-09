"Novak is even more polite but you can't see that because you choose not to" - Novak Djokovic fans react to Petra Kvitova's comments on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Petra Kvitova's recent comments on tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have left social media divided. While some fans have acknowledged the context of her comments, others have gone ballistic over the fact that she left Novak Djokovic out of the mix.

Speaking in a recent interview, Petra Kvitova said both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were "polite" and always had the courtesy to smile and say hello whenever she ran into them and added that they were, at the end of the day, "human."

"I personally like Roger and Rafa Nadal very much because they are polite," Kvitova said, adding, "They always say hello, they smile, they are human."

Kvitova's comments did not go down well with Novak Djokovic fans, with many taking to Twitter to support the Serb.

A fan opined that Novak Djokovic was more polite than the duo and it was Kvitova who failed to notice that.

"Novak is even more polite, but you can't see that, because you choose not to," the fan tweeted.

Another fan opined that Djokovic is a "Tennis God" and shouldn't be included in conversations with Nadal and Federer.

"Tennis God - ND shouldn't be included in conversations about mere mortals such as Rafa and Roger," another fan tweeted.

another user pointed out that many fans were reading between the lines and the conversation was centered around Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, while Novak Djokovic was never in the picture.

"PERSONALLY. They are polite based on her experience with the two players. Why would people be angry? That is her personal opinion. She did not directly say Novak is not. So chill and scroll down," the user wrote.

Here are some more reactions to Kvitova's comments:

Petra Kvitova and Novak Djokovic won first Wimbledon titles together

Novak Djokovic and Petra Kvitova with their first Wimbledon titles in 2011. (PC: Getty Images)

Petra Kvitova and Novak Djokovic won their first Wimbledon titles in 2011 and then went on to win the women's and men's crowns in 2014 as well. The two triumphs remain the only Grand Slam titles of Kvitova's career, while Djokovic has gone on to win many more.

After both of her Wimbledon triumphs, Kvitova joked that "luckily" she did not have to dance with Djokovic — saying that "dancing and me is a bad combination."

"Both times I won Wimbledon, Djokovic won it. Luckily we didn't dance (laughs). It worked out very well for me because dancing and me is a bad combination. You'll probably never see me in Dancing with the Stars," she had said.

Kvitova's last match in the ongoing season was against Bianca Andreescu at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico, where she lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.

