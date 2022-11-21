"Novak may have won the trophy, but Tara and Stefan stole the show" - Tennis fans gush over adorable moment between Novak Djokovic and his children during ATP Finals celebration

Novak Djokovic won the 2022 ATP Finals, but his kids won many hearts as they joined their dad throughout the tournament and celebrated his wins. After beating Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday, the Serb rushed over to embrace his 8-year-old son Stefan and 5-year-old daughter Tara. The family celebrations later continued in the dressing room.

Fans gushed over an adorable moment between Djokovic and his kids, as he made Tara sit on his trophy and lifted it. Family members and Djokovic's team then cheered for Tara, much to her excitement.

Djokovic's wife Jelena, their kids and other family members were in the stands throughout the tournament. Stefan and Tara even joined him for practice sessions. Fans reacted to the adorable moment during the victory celebrations on Sunday and many were glad to see the six-time ATP Finals champion enjoying a special moment with his family.

"Novak may have won the trophy, but Tara and Stefan stole the show," a Twitter user expressed.

"So much joy in Nole family. Bet having the family rejoicing the moment together is priceless for him," another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

After the victory over Casper Ruud in Sunday's final, Djokovic opened up about the feeling of having his wife and kids alongside him on tour.

"They make my life on the tour easier" - Novak Djokovic cherishes family's presence

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic is grateful to share some of the biggest moments of his career with his wife and kids on tour. The 21 Major champion expressed why it is important for him to have his family around on tour. Jelena, Stefan and Tara were also with him throughout his victorious Wimbledon campaign earlier this season.

"Extremely special for me. I'm very grateful to my wife and my children for coming. I don't get to have these moments on the tour with them so much, so I of course try to enjoy it as much as I possibly can,” Djokovic said in his post-match press conference after winning the 2022 ATP Finals.

He also highlighted that his family helps him stay cheerful during tournaments, which relieves some of the tensions on tour. Spending time with them after matches keeps him calm and composed while preparing for upcoming matches, allowing him to play his best tennis.

"Of course, they make my life on the tour easier. The pressures, the expectations, the tensions that you normally go through on a big tournament like this, when they're around, it lowers a bit so I can have that time off, quality time with my family, the Serb said.

"That really soothes me and gives me serenity in order to recalibrate and play my best tennis the next day," the nine-time Australian Open champion continued.

