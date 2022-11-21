Watch: Novak Djokovic and his daughter Tara celebrate Serb's ATP Finals win in style

Novak Djokovic relished the presence of his children at the week-long ATP Finals. During his presser after his second round-robin match against Andrey Rublev, Djokovic spoke about the harmony that his kids Stefan, 8, and Tara, 5, brought him, which translates to his game.

Indeed, it all came together in the end as he hoisted a record-equalling sixth title in the year-ending championships after besting Casper Ruud, 7-5, 6-3.

It seemed fitting that his daughter Tara would be sitting atop the trophy she, in a way, helped acquire.

In a video posted by the ATP Tour on Twitter, Djokovic could be seen lifting his daughter to help her sit on his silverware. He then joyously hoisted both as his wife Jelena happily looked on and took a snap. Tara gave out a hearty laugh as repeated chants of her name could be heard.

"Extremely special for me. I'm very grateful to my wife and my children for coming. I don't get to have these moments on the tour with them so much, so I, of course, try to enjoy it as much as I possibly can," said the World No. 5 in his post-match press conference.

It didn't matter that Tara seemed more engrossed with her coloring book than her dad's historic feat, an observation pointed out by a journalist in the presser.

"I love it," said the 21-time Grand Slam champion, smiling.

"They make my life on the tour easier" - Novak Djokovic on kids Stefan and Tara

Novak Djokovic kisses his sixth ATP Finals trophy.

Novak Djokovic owes his kids for the serenity that allows him to get in the zone and play his best tennis.

He was, indeed, at his best all week. Albeit the physical struggles he visibly endured midway through the tournament, the Serb continued to display superb skills and rose to the occasion in critical moments – two qualities that he is known for.

That allowed him to sweep his round-robin matches against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Rublev and Daniil Medvedev, deny semifinal foe Taylor Fritz and outfox finalist Casper Ruud to tie Roger Federer's six titles in the ATP Finals.

"They make my life on the tour easier. The pressures, the expectations, the tensions that you normally go through on a big tournaments like this, when they're around, it lowers a bit so I can have that time off, quality time with my family," said the oldest ATP Finals champion at 35.

"That really soothes me and gives me serenity in order to recalibrate and play my best tennis the next day," he added.

