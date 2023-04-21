"Novak is still a fraud on clay"- Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's QF exit in Srpska Open

Novak Djokovic's journey at the Srpska Open came to an end as he lost 6-4, 7-6(6) to compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals on Friday, April 21.

The Serb reached the last eight of the ATP 250 tournament with a win over Luca van Assche before losing to Lajovic. Djokovic's defeat came shortly after his third-round exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Several tennis fans took to Twitter to give their two cents on the World No. 1's defeat in Banja Luka, with one calling him a "fraud" on clay courts.

"Novak is still a fraud on clay," the fan's tweet read.

"Djokovic showing his generosity to One Handed Backhands on slow clay courts," the fan's tweet read.

One fan stated that the Serb was being generous to one-handed backhands on slow clay courts.

"Djokovic showing his generosity to one-handed backhands on slow clay courts," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan called Djokovic a "statpadder" who was trying to improve his final-set record.

"Djokovic is a shameless statpadder trying to improve his "deciding set" record," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some other fan reactions regarding Novak Djokovic's defeat to Dusan Lajovic:

Speaking after the match, Dusan Lajovic said that his win over Novak Djokovic was the biggest of his career. It was something he didn't think was possible.

“I'm overwhelmed, it is the biggest win of my career. The emotions are very mixed because I'm playing here in front of the home town and I'm also playing against Nole who is a good friend and he's a hero of our country. Beating him, it's something that I didn't even think is going to be possible, but it happened," Lajovic said.

“His percentage of the first serve was not the greatest. So I was able to use that to my advantage. But overall I think it was very good tennis from my side," he added.

Novak Djokovic will next compete at the Madrid Open

Novak Djokovic during the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Following his defeat to Dusan Lajovic, Novak Djokovic currently has a 2-2 win-loss on clay in 2023. The Serb will next compete at the Madrid Open, where he is seeded first.

He reached the semifinals of last season's edition of the Masters 1000 tournament before losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. The Serb has won the Madrid Open thrice, more than any player in the tournament's history apart from Rafael Nadal.

