Tennis fans have been let down by Nike's Roland Garros men's collection, especially with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Holger Rune set to sport the outfits at the 2024 French Open. The design choices on display have sparked widespread disappointment among fans.

The Nike men's collection comprises three distinct designs in a range of color combinations. One design features a zippered collar and comes in a peach shirt with red shorts and a grey shirt with yellow shorts.

The three V-neck designs include a dark grey shirt with yellow shorts, as well as yellow and orange shirts, both paired with slate blue shorts. The same shorts are also paired with the final white U-neck design.

Tennis fans were unimpressed with Nike's design choices, with one fan describing the outfits as "ugly" and lacking in quality.

"Nike continues to disappoint part 123 🥲 I feel like I like literally anyone else’s kits more than these 😭," one fan commented.

"Nike remaining ugly & low quality," another fan chimed in.

"Underwhelming. They look like the cheaper club editions," said another.

Given recent reports that Jannik Sinner has been advised to exercise caution while recovering from his hip injury and is likely to miss the French Open, several fans jokingly expressed delight at not having to witness him in these outfits.

"Who WOULDN'T skip roland garros if these were their options of what to wear😭😭😭 we hear you jan," one fan posted.

"OK Jannik I don't mind if you don't play Roland garros after all!" another fan wrote.

"I mean the only positive of jannik potentially not playing is he won’t have to wear one of these ugly kits…," said yet another.

One fan conveyed their disappointment regarding Carlos Alcaraz having to compete at the French Open in these kits, while another expressed relief that Taylor Fritz had recently jumped ship to Boss.

"Carlos Alcaraz really going to play in these?🥴 @Nike do better please 😫🙏🏾," the fan commented.

"Also thank god Taylor jumped to Boss," another fan said.

"I wish to meet Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in French Open 2024" - Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner was forced to miss the ongoing Italian Open after sustaining a hip injury during his Madrid Open campaign. Carlos Alcaraz also withdrew from the Masters 1000 event after aggravating his forearm injury during his run in Madrid.

During his campaign in Rome, Rafael Nadal extended his best wishes to the duo for a speedy recovery and expressed his desire to see them back in action at the French Open.

"I wish him [Jannik Sinner], and Carlos [Alcaraz] of course, all the best and I wish to meet them in Roland Garros," he said in a press conference at the Italian Open.

Although Jannik Sinner's French Open participation remains in doubt, Carlos Alcaraz is expected to join the likes of Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the star-studded lineup for the claycourt Major.